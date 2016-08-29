Telekom Romania and Nickelodeon are looking for the next cartoons story writers through a contest for children

Telekom Romania partners with Nickelodeon channel to boost children’s writing skills, imagination and creativity.

A contest of cartoons scenarios will send two winners to a family trip to the Nickelodeon Land in the main Theme Park of Madrid, and also animate the stories for broadcast on Nickelodeon.

The contest is open for subscriptions to children aged 9 to 14 between August 22nd-September 20th 2016, on www.povestianimate.ro.

Children in Romania are now offered the opportunity to bring their own, imagined stories into life by getting them turned into real animated cartoons, broadcasted on TV nationwide. Telekom Romania and Nickelodeon have announced a joint contest to foster children’s imagination, creativity and writing skills in the digital age. The two most ingenious storywriters will also be rewarded with a trip with their entire family to the Nickelodeon theme park in Madrid. Other special prizes will be given to the authors of the most voted tales, as well as to the fastest participants among Telekom Romania and NextGen subscribers.

The contest is open to children aged 9 to 14, who are invited to write a story on a freely chosen subject and submit it by September 20th. To attend the contest, the children’s parents need to access www.povestianimate.ro and submit a story of up to 5,000 letters (spaces included), together with identification information (name, e-mail address, phone number, optional Telekom /NextGen subscriber code).

During the next days, until September 30th, all the submitted stories will be subject to the public vote on the website – where anyone can vote for his favourite stories. The top voted 10 stories will then be analyzed by a jury composed of actress and blogger Dana Rogoz, blogger and writer Laura Frunza, psychologist Monica Bolocan and visual effects artist Felician Lepădatu, in order to select the top 2 winners. Also, the first 100 Telekom Romania or NextGen subscribers of TV services have a warranted prize.

“Telekom Romania partnered with Nickelodeon to highlight the deep interest for the young generation and their needs and wishes. This contest is a challenge for creativity and a chance of opening to the grand audiences for each of the participants. We encourage imagination and creativity and, at the same time, high quality writing skills since the best two works will become animated stories, courtesy of Nickelodeon”, said Ruxandra Voda, Corporate Communication Director Telekom Romania.

“At Nickelodeon we put kids first in everything we do. We have created and tailored our channel to educate, engage, and entertain kids from 4 to 14. That is why we take it important to provide educational, inspirational and creative content for children as well as to create opportunities for them to try out and use their own creativity.The contest in partnership with Telekom Romania is a great initiative to inspire the teenage audience to dare to think, be creative and use their imagination − aspects which are essential for every children’s intellectual development and which are highly supported by Nickelodeon.” stated Melinda Dóczi, Marketing Director with Viacom International Media Networks CEE.

The winners will be publicly announced on October 3rd. Besides having animated cartoons based on the stories submitted, the 2 grand prizes consist, of a family trip to the Nickelodeon Land in the main Theme Park of Madrid. The awards cover the travelling and accommodation expenses for a 5-member family (2 adults and 3 children), each. The other 8 top rated stories will be awarded with Nickelodeon branded goodie bags. There are also 100 guaranteed special awards for the first 100 Telekom Romania or NextGen subscribers, based on the subscription date and identified by their subscriber code.