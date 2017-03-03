Telekom Romania announces stable financial performance in Q4 2016

Telekom Romania group of companies

Telekom Romania Communications and Telekom Romania Mobile Communications announce key performance indicators in fourth quarter 2016, ended December 31, 2016, as reported on Thursday by OTE Group.

“In 2016, we continued to focus on our key-objectives: growth on MagentaONE convergent segment and TV services, as well as offering attractive mobile services. Wholesale segment positively contributed to the results. In terms of high-end network coverage, our customers benefit from increased coverage of 4G services of 97.43% in urban population. For the fixed segment, we exceeded our target of 2 million household FTTx footprint, as set for 2016. In 2017, we’ll continue focusing on generating more value to our stakeholders, our customers and shareholders, as well as consolidating our position on all segments of the local market”, said Miroslav Majoros, Chief Executive Officer, Telekom Romania operations.

Telekom Romania reported in 2016 revenues 0.14 pct higher on the segment of landline-mobile integrated services, TV and wholesale, while the mobile services increased by 4.2 pct compared to the previous year, show the financial reports of the company, released on Thursday.

The Communications Division of Telekom Romania recorded in 2016 revenues worth 602.5 million euro, up 0.14 pct against 2015.

According to the source, the EBITDA adjusted level reported for Q4, 2016 was 28.3 million euro, down 20.5 pct year-on-year, while for the entire year, the same trend occurred with 93.5 million euro, compared to 118.4 million euro in 2015, down 21 pct.

The Telekom Financial reporting show that for the Romania Communications Division, the operating costs, excluding the depreciation, amortization, and the costs related to voluntary retirement programs and restructuring costs and those related to Ro-Net project, increased by 3.96 pct for the entire 2016, compared with 2015.

The TV segment has recorded an annual growth of 0.8 pct in terms of number of customers, reaching 1.464 million at the end of 2016, with associated revenues on the increase by 4 pct in Q4 2016 compared to Q4 2015.

At the same time, the number of broadband customers (landline and mobile) was 1.186 million in 2016 compared to 1.188 million in Q3 same year. Meanwhile, revenues from broadband services decreased in Q4 of last year by 1 pct compared to the same period in 2015.

The users of voice services (fixed and mobile) also reached 2.151 million in the last quarter of 2016, from 2.165 million in Q3 of the year mentioned, and revenues from fixed voice services decreased by 13 pct in Q4 2016 compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the company, in the case of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications Division, total revenues of EUR 121.9 million in Q4 2016 were recorded, increasing by 0.7 pct over the same period last year, while services’ revenue decreased by 6.9 pct to 73.8 million euro.

In calendar year 2016, Telekom recorded total revenues of 457.1 million euro, up 4.2 pct.

Telekom Romania, which belongs to Deutsche Telekom has been present on the Romanian market since 2014, after Romtelecom and Cosmote Romania joint rebranding.