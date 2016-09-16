Telekom Romania appoints Carmen Dumitrache as Chief Human Resources Officer

Carmen Dumitrache is appointed as Chief Human Resources with Telekom Romania effective September 15th 2016.

With almost 20 years experience in top management positions in HR, Carmen Dumitrache will be responsible with the coordination of all human resources activities within the Telekom Romania group of companies, reporting directly to the Telekom Romania CEO.

With almost 20 years in top management positions in human resources, Carmen Dumitrache is a seasoned professional with experience in a large variety of industries such as technology and IT, consulting and BPO, healthcare as well as on the NGOs side. Her previous assignment with Ericsson Telecommunication, as HR Business Partner – Global Support Center, involved responsibility in 7 countries. She brings with herself a valuable expertise in managing cross-countries projects and teams.

Carmen holds a Bachelor Degree in Medicine and a Romanian-Canadian MBA in Marketing. Her education was constantly widened through regular trainings attended during her entire career path.