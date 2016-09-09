Telekom Romania launches the 2016 edition of the Teimplici.ro project, with total funds of up to 70,000 euro

Telekom Romania announces a new edition of Teimplici.ro project, which will focus on identifying project implemented in communities with the help of new technologies in fields such as education, health, environment, innovation, development and social protection.

Each non-governmental organization, in partnership with at least another eligible organization, can apply on Teimplici.ro platform with maximum three projects, in any of the six domains, respecting the theme of this year’s edition: Intelligent partnerships for community. The subscription period is September 1 – 30, 2016.

„In the first editions we aimed in finding investment partners NGOs from Romania promoting information and communication technologies in the benefit of communities through projects in fields like innovation, development and social protection. We will do our best to continue Teimplici.ro project and attract more organisations willing to find creative solutions to real problems. In this regard, Telekom Romania allocates funds of up to 70,000 Euro this year, as well, the team being determined to continue due to the positive results of the previous editions”, stated Ruxandra Vodă, Communication Director of Telekom Romania communication group.

The organization-partners eligible in the project can be non-governmental organizations, professional associations, business associations, non-profit cultural and educational institutions, sportive organizations (amateurs only), youth organizations, hospitals and medical institutions.

Among the eligibility criteria of the projects are: the capacity to generate sustainable and measurable results, the contribution of the NGO must be of minimum 20% of value of the whole project, the amount request for a project is of maximum 7,000 Euro. More details about the participation conditions and about the eligibility criteria of the projects are available on the website of the contest, in the section Regulament.

The enlisted projects will be evaluated in two phases, thus: in the period October 3 – 7, 2016 will be selected 20 finalist projects. In the second phase, in the period October 13 – 14, 2016, the 20 projects will be presented in front of the jury, and the ten winners of the contest teimplici.ro, 2016 edition, will be announced until October 21, 2016.

This year, the members of the jury are: Cristina Bazavan – blogger, Cristi China-Birta – blogger, Cristiana Bogăţeanu – Founding member of inventeaza.ro NGO, Lăcrămioara Botezatu – Project Manager www.csrmedia.ro, Oana Suru – Project Manager, Structural Funds and Business Development Projects Department from Telekom Romania, Monica Ioana Popescu and Florina Şerban – Senior Coordinators Internal Communication, Events and Corporate Responsibility Telekom Romania.

Teimplici.ro project was launched in 2014 through a national opinion poll, the Romanians being invited to express their opinion regarding the most important directions in which should be made investments in the Romanian society. At the first two editions were 20 winning projects, which have been successfully implemented and have a number of 38,335 beneficiaries.

Besides these projects, other 8 projects have been supported by Telekom Romania Foundation with 40,000 Euro in 2015.