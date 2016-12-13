Telekom Romania offers dads what it takes to bring home top telecom and entertainment services for the whole family

One of the trends with the highest adoption rate amongst telecom services customers is the integrated fixed-mobile bundles. This type of services enables customers to receive integrated services of television, mobile and fixed internet, mobile and fixed voice, from the same provider. Thus, the end user has nothing but benefits: less deployment hassle, less paperwork, smaller costs for a single bundle of services, compared to three different subscriptions.

Telekom, the largest telecommunications group in Romania, in terms of revenues, which introduced the fixed-mobile integrated offers under the MagentaONE brand, recently announced the special winter offer consisting of two components enabling consumers to pay whichever and get the maximum benefits from MagentaONE TV entertainment and the mobile services new offers.

Also, to make clear the benefits of the new offers, Telekom Romania marked a new premiership in its history by launching the MagentaONE communication campaign, supporting fathers in Romania to become #1Dads for their beloved ones, using messages highlighting two major directions: smart TV entertainment and mobile services.

For example, dads can enjoy exclusive sports content, all the games in the UEFA Champions League being available only with the television from Telekom Romania, as the MagentaONE bundles include new smart features typical for the interactive television. Thus, nothing from the favourite matches or broadcasts will be missed due to the two new Interactive television features, Pause Live TV and Start Over TV, customers now having the possibility to pause the live TV content and resume it whenever they want.

In addition, customers opting for the special MagentaONE offer, with TV and Internet bundles included, can benefit from a LG smart TV included in the #1 Dad winter offer if they go for two mobile subscriptions (a main SIM and a family SIM) starting with Talk/Surf M.

Another customer advantage is that fathers can receive the benefits of Complete XXL rate plan for the first three months from the activation date of a mobile subscription. Thus, any of the Talk S, Talk/Surf M, Talk/Surf L and Complete XL rate plans activated for 24 months will automatically bring in the first 3 months the benefits granted by Complete XXL, 8GB national data traffic, unlimited national minutes and SMS messages, 1,500 International minutes for fixed and mobile networks, 1,500 annual roaming minutes and 2GB of annual roaming data, plus Samsung Galaxy smartphones (J3 2016 and S6) at 1 leu, price available on porting.

Independently, this winter all mobile offers starting with the Surf M subscription come with 36GB net bonus at 4G speed (1.5GB per month for the entire contract period of 24 months).

Moreover, fathers who choose any of the promo bundles with TV will be upgraded with access to TV L content for three months, (164 channels, 48 HD channels, 115 online channels) and those who choose the promo bundle with TV L will have access to Maxpak for 3 months (HBO and Cinemax movie channels), without any additional cost.

As this campaign is developed around dads, when in need for an inspired present they can opt for the smart watch for kids, Myki. With its help, parents can follow the children’s activity at any time directly on their smartphone, by calling and SMS the kid, monitoring on the map and setting safety perimeter for the kid. The service comes with Prichindel S subscription and MyKi watch included, at only 7.95 euro, which includes unlimited minutes in Telekom Romania mobile network, 100 national minutes, and 100 MB national data traffic.

Full details on the new benefits of the MagentaONE bundles are available by accessing telekom.ro.