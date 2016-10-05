Telekom Romania supports the future IT specialists with a new series of Coder Dojo workshops

*130 children are enrolled in the Coder Dojo Workshops for the school year 2016-2017;

* Four simultaneous workshops: Scratch, Khan, Java and Gaming Arduino, were opened for both advanced and beginners; the workshops are led by 10 volunteer mentors.

During the school year 2016-2017, 130 children and teenagers between 7-16 years old will learn programming and computer assisted electronics. The workshops are centred on Arduino development platform within the Coder Dojo Bucharest North workshops which Telekom Romania has been supporting in the last 5 years.

The workshops are free and include, monthly simultaneous training sessions in Scratch for beginners and advanced, Khan for beginners and advanced, Java and Gaming Arduino.

The children and teenagers attending are coordinated by 10 volunteer mentors from the business environment as well as independent specialists willing to get involved in the education of the young generation.

“Supported by Telekom Romania, the Bucharest North Dojo is the first in the country, the place where true ninja of technology have been training for 5 years already. We are delighted that the number of enrolled children is significantly growing every year, as a proof of the notoriety of the Coder Dojo Workshops. Here, the children learn by playing, but they can also be our future experts in programming or developing M2M or Internet of Things solutions. We hope that in a not so far future their ideas will be part of the business solutions which our company and not only will develop for the market”, Ruxandra Voda, Director of Communications, Telekom Romania group of companies, said.

The group of beginner programmers, formed of 51 children, is learning introductory programming notions, with the help of two platforms dedicated to children (Khan Academy and Scratch), but also useful approaches in some of the most various programming languages, depending on what drives their passion. Other 48 young advanced programmers, with up to two years of activity within the Dojo, are focusing on developing their own projects such as games, websites, versions for the Minecraft game and applications for mobile handsets.

The third workshop is specialized in Arduino (computer assisted electronics) and prepares the future experts in the Internet of Things technology. The workshop is open to children aged at least 12 who will learn from scratch both the hardware elements (simple electronic circuits, with sensors, LEDs, engines, loudspeakers, all controlled by the microcontroller on the Arduino platform), as well as programming (the language for the Arduino platform is based on C/C++).

The Arduino workshop has been introduced two years ago in the Bucharest North Coder Dojo schedule, being the first of its kind launched nationally. The theoretical explanations on the principles of the electronic circuits and of the programming are doubled by practical aspects of the notions of physics and mathematics learnt in the school, through the kits with elements provided by RoboFun. This year, there are 14 children enrolled in the Arduino class.

Three young apprentices will learn this year the secrets of the Java programming language, which they will be able to use for creating applications for the mobile phones, electronic agenda, palmtop or intranet.

Coder Dojo is an international movement initiated in Ireland in 2011 with the aim of providing interested children a context in which they can learn programming in an informal environment, during scheduled sessions, outside the school agenda. In Coder Dojo, the children learn to program, develop websites, applications, programs, games and many more. The Dojos are initiated, led and carried on by volunteers.

Telekom is a brand pertaining to Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with around 156 million mobile customers, 29 million fixed-network lines and more than 18 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2015). Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries and has approximately 225,000 employees worldwide.