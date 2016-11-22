Telekom supports SMEs through a new mobile services portfolio

Companies, regardless of their area of activity or size, should focus on their main business field, without worrying about the provisions of telecommunications services. They need a stable connection and wide 4G coverage, they need cost control, especially when abroad, they need security for data on any device, they need access and availability of their data. In one word: mobility – this represents today the key element in the success of failure of a business.

Telekom Romania comes to the help of SMEs in Romania by introducing a new improved mobile services portfolio, offering 4G experience, extra data traffic, more benefits in roaming and secured data through Norton Antivirus.

All subscriptions included in the new Business Office portfolio offer the maximum data speed available in a particular area, even after the traffic included in the subscription is consumed. Moreover, the first 250MB consumed over the included traffic in the subscription are charged with 0.01 euro/MB. And after this threshold, the client will be charged 0.005 euro/MB, a price with 50% lower than the standard price for additional data traffic. In addition, starting with Business Office 12 subscription, clients benefit from unlimited minutes and SMS messages in the international Zone1 (fixed networks in Europe, fixed and mobile networks in US, Canada and Israel) and a license for the Norton Security online solution that can be installed on any preferred device, including mobile phones.

All subscriptions, starting with Business Office 31, include 5,000 monthly minutes for received and outgoing calls while in roaming within Group 1 (EU countries, Switzerland, Gibraltar, Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway).

Depending on the type of subscription, Telekom business clients have included in the offer up to 1,500 international minutes in Zone 2 (mobile networks from Europe), up to 9GB of national data traffic and up to 1,500 SMS messages and 3GB of roaming data traffic for states in Group 1.

The Business Office portfolio introduces eight tariff plans priced between 3 Euros and 55 Euros, VAT not included.

More information about the new subscriptions and the related tariff plans are available at: https://www.telekom.ro/business/business-office/.