Tenor Andrea Bocelli, panpipe maestro Gheorghe Zamfir in duet in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca

Tenor Andrea Bocelli and panpipe maestro Gheorghe Zamfir will perform in duet in two concerts Thursday and Sunday in Bucharest’s Constitution Square and in Cluj-Napoca, on the Cluj Arena, the show organisers informed in a release.

“Let us remind you that accompanying the already announced guests – famous names of the music industry like Andrea Griminelli, Ilaria Della Bidia, Elisa Balbo, Elizabeth Sombart, the unmatched panpipe master – beloved Gheorghe Zamfir, and piano child prodigy Fabiani Prcsina – will be artists of the Orchestra and Choir of the Bucharest National Opera House and of the peer institutions from Cluj-Napoca, respectively, over 70 instrumentalists and 60 choir singers,” the cited source said.

A fresh surprise announced by the organisers is a dance act with the choreography created especially for the two events by Mihai Petre.

“The dancing couple will be Paolo Campigotto and Alina Petre, who are multiple award winners and have several titles as Romania champions under the belt in various competitions, but also landed major prizes in championships of international scale,” the release adds.

The events are organized by Quantum Media and sponsored by Telekom Romania.