Tens of thousands of pilgrims pray at the holy relics of St. Paraskeva in Iasi City

Tens of thousands of people on Thursday came to the Metropolitan Church of Moldavia and Bucovina to pray at the reliquary with the relics of pious St. Paraskeva, says a release by the Gendarme Mobile Squad of Bacau.

Spokesperson for the said gendarmes’ unit Ionut Catana told Agerpres that over 40 persons who came in pilgrimage at Iasi needed medical attention after complaining of being dizzy, fatigued or cold. Seven of them were taken to hospital for special care.

According to the Gendarmerie’s official, the pilgrims’ row is currently about 1.5 km long.

This year, the pilgrims who come to eastern Iasi City to participate in the religious events organized by the Metropolitan Church of Moldavia and Bucovina can pray at the relics of St. Paraskeva as well as of those of the St. Neophytos the Recluser.

On 14 October, St. Paraskeva Day, on a podium especially set on the Stephen the Great Boulevard several priests and high prelates will deliver a religious service. Subsequently, the City Hall’s officials will grant the pilgrims, at the Social Canteen approximately 60,000 cabbage rolls, mulled wine, juice and fruit.