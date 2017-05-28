Tens of tourists evacuated by foot from Balea Lake

As many as 33 tourists were evacuated by foot on Sunday afternoon from Balea Lake, by the mountain rescuers and gendarmes, until they reached Balea Cascade, where they were taken over by several ambulances and first-aid crews, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Sibiu announced.

The 33 tourists could not climb down from Balea Lake, at over 2,000 metres altitude, because the cable car was stopped, and on the Transfagarasan road they could not be transported, due to the many metres of snow covering it in certain places, the County of Sibiu’s Prefect, Lucian Radu, told AGERPRES.

Previously, in the morning, at Balea Lake and Balea Cascade, six tourists were injured inside two cable cars that couldn’t have been stopped in time, the passengers hitting their heads against the walls of the cable cars.

The Balea cable car is property of a private commercial company and it is the only means of transportation in this time of the year from Balea Cascade and Balea Lake, in the Fagaras Mountains, over 2,000 m high.