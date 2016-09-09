Tensions between technocrat ministers

The first conflicts have appeared between technocrat ministers. Public Consultation and Civic Dialogue Minister Violeta Alexandru has criticised European Funds Minister Cristian Ghinea’s statements on a possible candidacy in the parliamentary elections. In this context, she talked about some technocrats’ duplicity. Violeta Alexandru stated that getting involved in politics is not this Government’s objective.

“I want us to be fair to each other. Why aren’t we firm in what we really want and play a double game? I have a problem with duplicity. Had I known at the start of my tenure that the term ‘technocrat’ would be [in force] until the start of autumn and the rules would change starting in September then maybe I would have made a projection on what we can accomplish, I would have taken my own decisions. The purpose wasn’t for each of us to choose whether to run in the elections or not, but to set some team rules,” Public Consultation and Civic Dialogue Minister Violeta Alexandru stated for Digi24.

Back in August, European Funds Minister Cristian Ghinea had stated he would like to run in the parliamentary elections, on a ticket with Dacian Ciolos.

“I cannot deny that I would like for there to be a formula in order to continue. It’s not my decision. It’s Premier Dacian Ciolos’s decision. We are a team and I won’t take a step alone, on my own. I will run in a formula that Dacian Ciolos will or will not decide,” Ghinea said back then.

The Premier has stated for the public television broadcaster that the Government he leads has a limited mandate.

Dacian Ciolos, Prime Minister: “This Government will stay in office until the elections. I am trying to fulfil this mandate, I haven’t changed my opinion, I took a commitment. I won’t join a political party, I won’t create a party and I won’t run in this year’s elections.”

The whole debate has been settled within the Government. Deputy Premier Vasile Dincu recently stated that those ministers who want to get involved in politics would have to leave the Government.

Gov’t spokesman Iolu: There was no talk in government sitting on ministers willing to run for Parliament

In the government sitting on Thursday the situation of the ministers who would like to run for Parliament was not tackled, the government’s spokesman, Liviu Iolu said.

Iolu added that Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos’s statement that the members of the Cabinet who will find themselves on lists will have to step down stays put.

When asked whether there has been a talk with the ministers who would like to run in the 11 December parliamentary elections, the way the minister for Civic Dialogue, Violeta Alexandru, was asking in an interview, Iolu answered: “The only talk in the Government was what it has already been announced, namely that PM Ciolos has asked the ministers who’d like to run for Parliament to step down from their positions in the government before running. Period. No other talk existed today in the government on this topic.”