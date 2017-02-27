Tensions within PNL: Turcan attacked for statements on merger with USR

The situation within PNL continues to be tense, and interim party president Raluca Turcan does not enjoy her colleagues’ respect. After Lower Chamber lawmaker Virgil Guran accused her of censorship, Turcan was also attacked by Senator Daniel Zamfir, the author of the debt discharge law. It all started with Turcan’s statements about a possible PNL-USR alliance or merger, an idea categorically rejected by Nicusor Dan.

“If I look carefully at this photograph of the “barricade” in Parliament, in which she took part from PNL, but on behalf of herself, just Ms Turcan, I’m thinking that the next merger proposal will be with uncovered undercover colonel Turcescu… And now honestly, I’m dying that PNL is put in the position of being humiliated, of being brushed off by the star of Romanian politics, the unfulfilled hope, a sub-mediocre character probed for embezzlement, money laundering and conflict of interests! Where’s the great historical party’s dignity of old?” Zamfir wrote on Facebook after posting a photograph from a protest in Parliament, which shows Turcan alongside lawmakers from USR and from the Popular Movement Party (PMP).

Nicusor Dan turns down Turcan

PNL and USR are resuming their “waltz” from the time of the elections campaign and are talking about possible alliances and even an eventual merger. The initiative came from the National Liberal Party (PNL) this time around too, but Save Romania Union (USR) President Nicusor Dan has turned down Raluca Turcan (PNL’s interim president) just like he turned down Alina Gorghiu (PNL’s former president).

“USR respects the commitment it took before voters and will not form alliances with the old parties, nor with PNL. The Opposition is obligated to cooperate in Parliament in order to stop PSD’s attacks on the judiciary, but this doesn’t mean USR is allying with someone. In what concerns the merger Raluca Turcan is talking about, it’s out of the question, now and in the future. USR has its own political project to modernise Romania, one it will accomplish together with people devoted to public interest – not affected by the old faults of politics-, like the people that are now joining us. PNL owes an internal reform to its own voters, not to USR or anyone else,” Nicusor Dan wrote on his Facebook page.

Nicusor Dan’s reaction comes after PNL interim president Raluca Turcan stated on Thursday for Adevarul Live that, in the long run, USR can “naturally” come by PNL’s side, as part of an alliance or through merger.