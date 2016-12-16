Teodor Atanasiu on right-wing Gov’t: Arithmetically possible but politics is harder than arithmetic

PNL’s Senate Deputy Speaker Teodor Atanasiu considers that a future right-wing Government is “arithmetically” possible.

Teodor Atanasiu however states that “politics is harder than arithmetic.”

“Arithmetically it’s possible, but politics is harder than arithmetic. It’s much more difficult to bring together to the same spot, to the same boat, right-wing politicians with big egos and who have had significant communication problems lately, so I believe arithmetic is easier than politics and it doesn’t work in the parliamentary majority being formed,” he stated on Thursday before the meeting of the Senate’s Standing Bureau.

Asked whether Romania’s future Premier will be a Social Democrat, Atanasiu replied: “Probably yes.”