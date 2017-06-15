Teodor Melescanu, French approved ambassador discuss, among others, Romanian EU Presidency

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu received on Thursday French approved ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis, on the occasion of the diplomat’s presenting her credentials, the Foreign Ministry informed in a release.

The Romanian official congratulated the French ambassador and expressed the readiness of the Foreign Affairs Ministry to support her during her mandate in the promotion of Romania – France relations.

The meeting was an occasion for the sides to exchange views on the stage and perspectives of bilateral political, economic and cultural cooperation, with both parties’ reaffirming their commitment to deepening the privileged bilateral relationship and further implementing the updated strategic partnership roadmap, the release said.

The approved ambassador of the French Republic expressed her desire to make a dynamic contribution to identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities to expand relations between the two countries. During the dialogue, the sides also evoked the beefed up cooperation on the preparation of the Joint Cultural Season (November 30, 2018 – July 14, 2019), a complex cultural program that will represent a great opportunity to highlight the diversity of bilateral relations and the solidity of the future-oriented Romanian- French partnership.

The main subjects of interest of the European agenda were also addressed, with focus on the importance of a structured and substantive Romanian-French coordination at European level, including in the light of Romania’s taking over the Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019.