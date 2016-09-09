Terrorist threats at major football tournaments tackled at Bucharest conference

Terrorist threats looming at international football matches was one of the subjects discussed by experts at the “Annual Conference on Security during International Champions League and Europa League Football Games – 2016/2017 Edition”, which took place Wednesday through Friday in Bucharest, according to a release of the Romanian Gendarmerie.

Also included on the agenda of the conference were subjects like: the analysis of the major security incidents at Champions League and Europa League football games during the 2015 – 2016 season, compatibilities and risks in the relationship between public authorities and private bodies, the use of pyrotechnics at international games.

The conclusions of the conference this year will provide the groundwork for the future programs for the combat of various manifestations of violence at international football games.

“The three-day activities were attended by over 300 delegates, most of them experts with EU law enforcement agencies, responsible for safety and security at the football clubs that will play in the group stage of the Champions League and Europa League, 2016/2017 edition, as well as representatives of Romanian football bodies – the Romanian Football Federation and the Professional Football League,” the source said.

At the workshops, which consisted of interactive debates, the attendees exchanged information resulted from risk analyses on the participation of the fans in the upcoming matches of the Champions League and Europa League groups.

The event was organized by the Romanian Gendarmerie together with UEFA, the Romanian Football Federation and the EU Think Tank – pan-European working group of experts in sports safety and security.