The 30th edition of the Drawing Contest, Carrefour Romania. Over 310,000 children in over 680 schools in 19 cities of the country were invited to color their beloved characters “Trolls”

Carrefour Romania has organized the 30th edition of the traditional contest of children’s drawings and has prepared, on this occasion of Christmas edition, drawing boards with the funny characters from the movie Trolls, the cartoons loved by the children, which included Romania this year and have stimulated the imagination of the little ones, urging them to draw or create their favorite heroes.

The contest was held from November 21 to December 15, in schools in close proximity to Carrefour hypermarkets across the country, but also on the online platform dedicated to the competition (https://carrefour.ro/concurs-desene/). In addition, schools from Piatra Neamt, where it was opened the newest store of the company, have joined the contest this year, but also schools in close proximity to the newest hypermarkets Carrefour in Bucharest, Veranda – Bucur Obor Square area and ParkLake – Vitan area.

This edition has been attended by over 310,000 students from grades 0-8, from 682 schools who received drawings of the 19 cities where Carrefour operates: Bucharest, Brasov, Ploiesti, Constanta, Iasi, Cluj, Braila, Suceava, Pitesti, Focsani, Oradea, Sibiu, Buzau Drobeta, Botosani, Galati, Targu Jiu, Timisoara and Piatra Neamt.

“We are pleased to present the winners of the 30th edition of the drawing competition for Christmas, and to meet again with the talented little artists. This year we stimulated the imagination and invited them to draw their favorite cartoon characters from Trolls, and in the end, we rewarded their creativity and artistic expression. Their drawings can be viewed directly in our stores both in the country and in the online version on the competition website of online drawings, https://carrefour.ro/concurs-desene/. Moreover, in addition to the theme full of color, every year we want to bring an element of novelty for the online drawing contest. The novelty for this edition was that the design stage could be drawn directly on the site of competition, without having to print it” , said Andreea Mihai, Marketing & Communications Director, PR & Solidarity, Commercial Dynamic & Pricing Carrefour Romania.

The grand prize of the contest in schools was offered by Carrefour and consisted of 19 trips to the amusement park “Shreck’s Adventure” in London, where the children will have the opportunity to meet with their favorite cartoon characters from “Trolls”, trips distributed to each participating city. Thus, 19 lucky students, along with their families will have fun for a weekend alongside their favorite characters.

For the students who have participated in the contest in schools, the prizes, by lot, were the following:

 First Prize – 19 trips for a weekend for winners and their families (2 adults and 2 children) at “Shreck’s Adventure” in London;

 Second Prize – 19 laptops (1 prize / city);

 Third Prize – 32 bicycles (1 prize / store);

 Honourable Mentions V-VIII grades – 32 tablets (1 prize / store);

 Honourable Mentions 0-IV grades – 32 smartphones (1 prize / store);

 Special Mentions -320 of shopping vouchers Carrefour worth 100 lei (10 prizes / store);

 Collective Awards – 3200 prize for each participant hypermarket (100 prizes / hypermarkets);

With over 5000 entered plates, the online contest, at the 5th edition, offered as prizes for the top 3 places, by lot, the following:

 First Place – Laptop Apple MacBook Air 11-inch display, 4GB Ram and 128GB SSD

 Second Place – Apple iPad Air 2, Wifi 16 GB, black

 Third Place – Apple Watch Sport, 38mm, sports wristband, black

Also, the drawings that were winners of the grand prizes of the online competition will still have the chance to be awarded with one of the 30 shopping vouchers worth 300 RON, valid in all the Carrefour hypermarkets, regardless of the number of gained votes.

The Extraction for the online drawing contest was held on December 16, 2016, and the list of winners can be found on the site of Carrefour Romania: www.carrefour.ro.

The prizes are offered by Carrefour and its partners: BestCourier, APLI, CMP Morocolor, DHS Distribution, Edding, Just Master Activities, Lecolor, RTC, Junior and TEDI.

About Carrefour:

With over 10,100 stores in 34 countries, the Carrefour Group is the second largest retailer worldwide and the number one in Europe. For over 50 years, Carrefour has been a partner for everyday life. Every day, it receives in its stores over 10 million customers in the entire world, giving them a wide range of products and services at fair prices.

In Romania, Carrefour Group counts 287 stores of which 32 ‘Carrefour’ hypermarkets, 116 supermarkets ‘Market’, 43 convenience stores ‘Express’, 10 convenience stores ‘Contact’, an e-commerce store: www.carrefour-online .com and 86 Billa stores.