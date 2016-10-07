The 86th Air Base of Fetesti hosts reception ceremony of the first pieces of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft

*PM Ciolos: First batch of F-16 aircraft, major investment in increasing Romania’s defence capabilities

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said Friday that the acquisition by Romania of a first batch of F-16 multirole aircraft is a major investment in increasing the country’s defence capabilities.

“I am hailing this strategic decision made by Romanian decision makers in 2013. This truly is a historic day to Romania and the Romanian Air Force, and I believe it is also a well-deserved day for the Romanian Air Force as well, because they have so far done their job very well, and now – thanks to this platform – they have a new instrument to display their performance. Romania’s development in step with NATO has required the incorporation of NATO’s changes into the adjustment of our own defence system in an efficient manner by avoiding wasting efforts and resources. Thus, Romania has set a well sketched level of ambition, with the acquisition from Portugal of the first batch of highly performing multirole aircraft being a major investment in increasing our defence capabilities,” Ciolos said in a speech to the reception ceremony of the first pieces of F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft hosted by the 86th Air Base of Fetesti.

He added that Romania has an important national political agreement under which 2 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product is to be earmarked in defence spending as from 2017.

At the same time, Ciolos thanked the Portuguese Government for support to the enforcement of the agreement signed in 2013 for the purchase of the F-16s, saying that that is a model for cooperation that can be extended to include more areas, such as the economy.

“I believe this cooperation is an example for excellence that will continue even after the delivery of all 12 pieces of aircraft until initial operational capability has been reached. (…) We can deepen our partnership to the level of development projects inside the EU, where there is a new start of debates on cooperation in the area of common defence and security policy. (…) The endowment of the Romanian Air Force with F-16 aircraft is an excellent starting point for wider economic cooperation, for which there is a sure potential for development. The excellent defence cooperation between Romania and Portugal will very likely be followed by industrial cooperation for the development of local logistics capabilities for the maintenance of the F-16 aircraft,” added Ciolos.

Also attending the reception ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Costin Borc and the defence ministers of Romania and Portugal.

DefMin Motoc: There is no doubt Romania made the best choice with F-16

Defence Minister Mihnea Motoc said Friday that Romania made the best choice by purchasing F-16 aircraft, which he called a real critical capability that will strengthen the country’s defence capabilities.

“It is not just rhetoric when we say that Romania’s joining the group of F-16 owners is truly historic politically and strategically speaking, a moment that is seen with interest – we already have signs that this is so – in our entire region and beyond. There is no doubt that Romania made the best choice when deciding to purchase these modern, updated, highly-performing F-16s (…). There is no doubt in my mind that what we have started taking over and operating of the F-16 wing resource is a really critical capability that will lead to the strengthening of Romania’s defence capabilities,” Motoc told a commissioning ceremony of the F-16s hosted by the Fetesti Air base.

He said Romania is on schedule as far as infrastructure works at the Fetesti Air Base is concerned, with all works completed.

“Additional infrastructure works will follow that will be conducted in a way allowing adequate guidance and operation for the F-16s when they become fully operational,” said Motoc.

He added that the F-16 infrastructure entailed a financial effort of roughly 11 million euros earmarked in time from the national budget, plus more than 20 million euros from NATO agency specialising in infrastructures.

Asked about the insurance of the aircraft, Motoc explained it is a different procedure from the one that applies to usual assets. “It is not insurance proper, but a set of rules and procedures we conduct to that end,” said Motoc.