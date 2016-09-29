The 8th edition of the „Marketing in Direct” Conference kicks off today: Zoe Cairns, the no.1 specialist in Social media in UK comes to Bucharest

A Bain&Company survey revealed that increasing the retention rate by 5 percent propels the companies’ profit by 95 percent. It’s not surprising news, but what you should do to keep them with your company on long-term?

Perfecting the consumer’s experience (let’s not talk only about ‘improving’) is one of the modalities. Nicholas J. Webb has extensively researched this subject, since he believes that perfecting the customer relationship is the essence of business today. His belief is that the future of the innovation doesn’t depend on creating an object to bedazzle, but on the experience that you bring to enrich the client, and he is giving the example of UBER. This company didn’t reinvent the taxi, but rather the way in which the customer interacts with the transport rental service.

These are the two steps recommended by Nicholas J. Webb for creating a profound and long-lasting customer relationship:

Understand your consumer

Forget demography! Instead of focusing on the income, race, sex and age, deeply analyze what you customer loves – hates and what goals does he/she have. This supposes to have a meaningful man-to-man conversation; ask him/her about his/her previous experiences with your competition and learn what his /her definition of success is.

Before the first impression, there is another one

Webb says that most of the business can rank the customer’s experience with the product/service in 3 “tangible” points:

Before the direct contact – marketing, social media, blog and from mouth to mouth references already create the framework for the customer’s expectations related to his/her experience with the brand (we can call this prejudice)

The first direct contact – the initial interaction with your company’s product, team and location. “80 percent of the customer’s permanent impression on you has its origins in that first contact”, Webb says.

The experience itself – “You must maintain a constant active observer and permanently look for clues that can indicate a failed connection with the customer”, because negative experiences are more intensely lived by the customers.

The No.1 specialist in Social media in UK, Zoe Cairns (photo), who will come for the first time in Bucharest on September 29, 2016, at the 8th edition of the „Marketing in Direct” Conference, stated that the 3 essential steps for the customer are also the objectives that a company should set related to him/her: Know/Like/Trust. The customer must know your product/service, he/she must like it, and only then he/she can trust it. And to step from knowledge to trust, it’s mandatory for you to have a well set strategy, with SMART objectives. Check the next 5 steps:

Analysis – what does your competition do & what do your (current or potential) customers do? Influence factors – why don’t you use Key Opinion Leaders to send your message faster and to more customers? Content – Conversation + Articles + Advices + Promotions = did you know all these things together build trust and sympathy for your product/service? Blog – it’s in your ‘garden’, why don’t you use this channel that can generate higher traffic? Evaluation – if you are not constantly measuring your outcomes, how can you know if you have reached your objectives?

