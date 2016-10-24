The 9th edition of the Royal Charitable Concert at the Romanian Athenaeum, on October 25

The violinist Roman Kim and the conductor Tiberiu Soare will perform on the stage in a special concert in support of The Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation

The Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation organizes the 9th edition of the Royal Charitable Concert at the Romanian Athenaeum, on October 25th. The violinist Roman Kim and Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation Orchestra led by Tiberiu Soare perform in a special concert in support of Young Talents programme. At the beginning of the event, HRH Crown Princess Margareta will read the message on the occasion of His Majesty King Michael I 95th birthday.

The event will take place in the presence of the members of the Royal Family, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Princess Margareta, Prince Radu, and Princess Maria.

The Royal Concert is one of the charitable events with the longest tradition and biggest success in Romania, with a 9-year-long history. The Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation thus continues the tradition of the Royal Family to support and promote Romanian culture and talent. Every year, on the anniversary of His Majesty King Michael I, this exquisite event brings together some of the most gifted musicians of the moment and mobilizes funds from the community to support the young and talented musicians of our country.

The special guest of this year’s concert, Roman Kim, is one of the most celebrated violinists of the young generation, a musician with a perfect technique. At an age of only 25 years, he is compared by critics with the brilliant Niccolò Paganini in the light of his talent, creativity and remarkable achievements. He is not only a violin virtuoso, but also a composer and inventor, reimaging the very manner in which this art can develop in the age of technology.

The famous conductor Tiberiu Soare will be leading The Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation’s Orchestra for the 3rd time in a Royal Concert. Every year, he dedicates himself to the discovery and preparation of the most talented musicians in Romania to take part in the orchestra.

The funds raised through the Royal Charitable Concert on October 25th 2016 will support a new generation of scholarship recipients, through the Young Talents nation-wide programme. In the past 9 years, the Foundation has invested approximately 1, 000 000 eur in the artistic future of Romania. Over 250 artists at the beginning of their career, coming from modest financial background, have received support through scholarships, mentors and visibility and thus managed to achieve extraordinary results, both nationally and internationally.

The Young Talents programme has been recognized as The Best Art and Culture Programme in Romania at the Civil Society Gala 2013 and 2015.

The concert will be broadcasted via TVR1 Radio România Muzical.

Partners:

Fundaţia Vodafone România, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Kaufland România

Sponsors

SofMedica, Kultho, ISS Facility Services, Negro 2000, Fundația Policlinicilor Sociale Regina Maria, Deutek, Seges, Residence Hotels, RR Media, Dentons, DentalMed, Hotel Siqua, Star Storage.

The event is organised with the support of George Enescu Philarmonica and The National Music University Bucharest.

Media partners: Radio România Cultural, Radio România Muzical, Revista Biz, Cariere, Nine o’Clock, Business Review

About the Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation

The Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation (FPMR) was established in 1990 by HRH Princess Margareta of Romania together with her father, HM King Michael I of Romania. The Foundation has 26 years of activity in support of children, youngsters and elderly, with sustainable interventions based on the exchange of experience and values between generations. Throughout the time, Princess Margareta of Romania Foundation has been involved in numerous social, cultural and educational projects.