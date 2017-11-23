The adventure goes on. Transilvania Train prepares for the second trip in the summer of 2018

After this year’s success, the Transilvania Train project will continue in the next two years. In 2018 the train adventure in the heart of Transylvania will take place between August 22 and 26. For the year 2019, the organizers take into account, why not, two or four editions, as the Transilvania Train Project Manager, Cristi Pitulice, stated at a press conference.

“The 2017 edition was a pilot project by which we tested the relevance of such an initiative on the Romanian market. A new idea will always have a certain risk degree, which we assumed from the desire to change the perception on the Romanian tourism, as well as in order to try to mobilize the public to involve in promoting the national values, traditions and culture. The project received a response from the market beyond expectations. We had the support of the communication collaborators and partners, as well as of the customers who stayed close to us even after the trip was ended” Cristi Pitulice also said.

“In the 5-day trip, we will explore Transylvania’s traditions, values and culture, we will taste dishes of the Transylvanian Saxon gastronomy and we will attend unforgettable shows and concerts organized in special places such as fortified churches or the downtown of the medieval cities”, the organizers told us. 200 seats are available in this adventure which means 600 km covered by train in 5 days and more than 20 fortifications visited. 15 traditional workshops will be prepared for the travelers. The trip will begin in Brasov, the same as this year, it will continue with Saschiz, Viscri and Crit, going through Sighisoara, Medias and Alba Iulia, then through Sebes, Marginimea Sibiului and Sibiu, Fagaras, and it will end also in Brasov. In its second trip, the weight of foreign tourists in Transilvania Train is expected to reach 30-35%.

The “Transilvania Train” project is the result of the partnership between two Romanian tourism agencies, namely Free Spirit Travel and Globe 365, on the one hand, and CFR Calatori on the other hand, and is designed according to the model of the famous train called Orient Express. Traveling with Transilvania Train is an ideal opportunity to socialize and also a unique holiday experience. Travelers will be assisted by a team consisting of 30 people.

Since its first edition, the organizers announced that there will also be a concern for preserving the heritage, 5% of the proceeds being redirected annually for the restoration of some fortified churches. While this year’s donation was allocated to the Evangelical Church in Sebes, next year the beneficiary of the donation will be the Evangelical Church in Pelisor; the money will be used to restore the roof.

Transilvania Train has already won 3 awards this year, out of which two awards have been given in September: the “AIF 10 Ani” Honorary Diploma, awarded by the Romanian Railway Industry Association, and the 3rd Prize at Webstock Awards 2017, at the “Special Projects” category; the 1st Prize at eTravel Awards 2017 was awarded in October, at the “Touristic Destinations” category.

The initiators of this special project are Cristi Pitulice, Oana Pricop, Alexandra Grigore and Alina Brojban.