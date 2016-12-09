The age of reaction

After almost any election recently held in the Euro-Atlantic space, the same name is on everyone’s lips: Vladimir Putin. As if he, the President of a strong yet still under sanctions country, is the real winner. How do almost only pro-Putin leaders come to power lately? If even in the U.S., Russia’s historical competitor since the Cold War, Donald Trump offers him unusual sympathy, it is no wonder that many European parties see him if not as a redeemer then at least as a role model. Is it Putin’s merit or is he part of a more general trend?

The first to admire and court him are those who see combating radicalised Islam as the main priority. Although the war with the Afghans at first, then with the Chechens, had an imperialistic stake after all, the escalation of conflicts with Muslim populations stoked the “clash of civilisations” rhetoric which is winning more followers every day in the West too. In this sense, a President committed to the values of the Orthodox Church, so to Christianity, seems the most suitable to lead the new planetary “war.” Putin is one of the few leaders in power who assumes such values and specially does not stumble in the rhetoric of “political correctness,” considered by some to have defeatist effects. He is convinced of the superiority of Christianity and does not hesitate to energetically contradict those who do not share his choice. Consequently, many European or American Christians see him as a “knight” fighting the “dragon” of non-Christian or anti-Christian values. But, even if the reasons for associating oneself with Putin are different, invoking a welcomed “anti-terrorist” alliance is meant to slightly convince those reticent, so it is propagandistically efficient.

The Russian president is an autocrat and, faced with the eternal problems of a democracy, those tempted by forceful solutions are not few. It is particularly the case of far-right parties who admire his authoritarianism and ability to have silenced his opponents in the long run. Viktor Orban, for example, copies him as far as possible in a country that is nevertheless member of the EU. Others, like Marine Le Pen, dream to adapt him to their own context, even though the democratic political tradition in their countries is far more solid. Nationalists, militarists and authoritarians undeniably have him as a role model.

Eurosceptics also cultivate him. Engaged in sometimes fierce competition with the EU, Russia seems an ideal ally for those who want the dismantling of European structures. After years in which he consolidated power, Putin is now constrained to stake on Russia’s elevated international prestige, his main argument for transforming his reign into a lifetime one. He cannot really be a “new Czar” without regaining a top global position. And, for the time being, the plan is successful. Right-wing eurosceptics are joined by left-wing ones, who in their own turn are looking for allies against an EU considered far too liberal.

On a closer look, many of these “alliances” turn out to be not only opportunistic but also “against nature.” But, for the time being, Putin is the alternative leader by excellence. One should not forget also the more or less covert help that the Russian regime offers to various parties that serve its interests. In other words, based on the Soviet model, Putin is the sponsor of many foreign political parties that are useful for his policy. France’s National France is but one example.

Still, it is strange how so many Europeans and Americans prefer to ignore the darkness of Putin’s regime. Just like in the case of the hundreds of victims of the airliner downed in all likelihood by Russian soldiers involved in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, about which already there is almost no more talk. If this is the path European nations take, it means we are going through a serious crisis of civilisation. We are, undeniably, living in an age that is prey to reaction. With effects that can be devastating.