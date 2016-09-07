The annual income of the BNR Governor, Mugur Isarescu, almost doubled between 2010 and 2015

On the background of the polemics from the last weeks on the Governor Mugur Isarescu’s income, the National Bank (BNR) made new statements on Wednesday. According to these statements, the annual net income of the BNR Governor Mugur Isarescu increased between 2010 and 2015 from RON 595,000 to RON 1,144,069, the increase being caused by “external factors”.

BNR revealed to the public the annual net income corresponding to the years of 2009 to 2015 from the statements of assets of the Board in office at that time, based on the decision of the institution’s Board of Directors. The statements of assets can be seen on the BNR website, in the “Management and organization” section. BNR has informed the National Agency for Integrity about this decision, by an official letter.

The annual net income of the Governor Mugur Isarescu, according to the statements of assets, are as follows: 2009 – RON 617,444; 2010 – RON 595,456; 2011 – RON 772,380; 2012 – RON 807,679; 2013 – RON 828,950; 2014 – RON 963,652 and 2015 – RON 1,144,069.

“In terms of law, we mention that granting the retirement allowance by BNR is not subject of filing the retirement file. The requirements for granting the retirement allowance are expressly provided by the collective labour contract of the National Bank of Romania. At the same time, we mention that Mr. Mugur Isarescu didn’t made and filed until today the request for receiving the pension from the territorial social insurance institution, according to the art.103 from the Law no.263/2010 on the unitary public pensions system, although he was legally entitled to do it”, reads the document.