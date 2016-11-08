The assets of the main candidates for the Senate in Bucharest

The leader of the Senate, Calin Popescu Tariceanu (photo), is the richest head of the list among the candidates in Bucharest, while the famous neurosurgeon Leon Danaila couldn’t manage to save more than RON 70,000 and the former leader of the students Marian Munteanu gains around RON 3,000 per month, according to Mediafax.

By marriage, the top of the ALDE list for the Senate in Bucharest, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, has acquired on of the 5 cars, a Mercedes Benz, made in 2007, and also by one of his marriages, he received an alimony of RON 36,000, paid by Ioana Valmar for his son, Mihai Popescu Tariceanu, according to the statement of assets filed to the candidacy file.

Being a car lover, Calin Popescu Tariceanu hold 5 vintage cars, of which 3 Citroen made in 1955, 1967 and 1986, a Fiat since 1966, a Lancia since 1970, the Mercedes Benz (2007) acquired by marriage, a Citroen made in 2010 and a Triumph motorcycle since 1996.

According to the quoted source, The Senate President stated that he doesn’t hold watches or personal jewelry, but his wife enjoys watches and jewelry in value of EUR 60,000.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu has RON 18,323, EUR 414,838 and USD 6,273 in his accounts, which is approx. 25 times more than the maximum limit accepted of the contributions for the electoral campaign that can be filed by the candidates or by the financial agent, 60 gross minimum base salaries per country for each candidate to a Deputy or Senator seat, according to the electoral law.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu has also granted loans. Thus, he has lent the ALDE Senator Daniel Barbu with RON 44,500, he has lent Ioana Wiesenthal with EUR 15,000 and Florin Niculescu with RON 126,675. The ALDE leader has debts of RON 492,106.58 from the presidential electoral campaign (2014).

Tariceanu has declared incomes of RON 123,926 coming from the Senate President allowance, to which it adds the alimony in amount of RON 36,000, paid by Ioana Valmar for Mihai Popescu Tariceanu. The current wife of the ALDE leader, Loredana Florentina Moise, also contributes to the family income with RON 12,000 gained as a fashion designer. Last year, Tariceanu also gained RON 53,500 for renting an apartment, and EUR 52,480 from an investment fund.

He holds urban lands in Snagov, with an area of approx. 4,100 sq. m. He also has two apartments in Bucharest (120 sq. m. and 101 sq. m.), a holiday house at Snagov (455 sq. m.), an apartment in Navodari (136 sq. m.), an apartment in Bucharest, donated by the grandparents to his son, Mihai Popescu Tariceanu.

The head of the PMP list for the Senate in Bucharest, namely the former Romanian President Traian Basescu, is poorer than Tariceanu, after 10 years spent to Cotroceni, according to the statement of assets filed to the candidacy file.

Traian Basescu holds in Bucharest, together with his wife, urban lands with an area of around 220 sq. m., an apartment of 250 sq. m., and a garage. The former president has a Dacia Duster made in 2010 and a Ford BMax made in 2012. From 1975 to 2016, Basescu accrued jewelry in value of EUR 28,000 and EUR 52,000.

Since the Revolution to the end of this second presidential term, Traian Basescu became the owner of several paintings whose value reaches EUR 19,000. Basescu doesn’t have any credit and he didn’t borrow anybody excepting his daughter, Ioana Basescu, who received RON 565,000 from him in 2014, returning him the full loan one year later.

PMP President enters into the competition for a Senator seat with USD 57,160, RON 711,368 and EUR 67,080 (money in accounts) – 16 times more money than the maximum limit of the contributions for the electoral campaign that can be filed by the candidates of by the financial agent, namely 60 gross minimum base salaries per country for each candidate to a Deputy or Senator seat.

Traian Basescu has declared an income of RON 276,415 for the ended fiscal year, coming from pension and from the Romanian President allowance.

Being a PNL candidate, the famous neurosurgeon Leon Danaila doesn’t hold lands, buildings, cars or jewelry, paintings or art objects whose total amount exceeds EUR 5,000. He has a bank deposit at CEC, in value of RON 70,000.

The renowned neurosurgeon couldn’t manage to gather until the age of 83, after more than 27,000 brain surgeries, the equivalent of 60 gross minimum base salaries, which is the maximum limit accepted of the contributions for the electoral campaign that can be filed by candidates or by their financial agent.

To reach the maximum limit of the contributions accepted for the electoral race in which he entered, Danaila should take all his money out of the CEC account and to borrow another RON 5,000.

Danaila doesn’t have credits and he didn’t grant any loan. He has declared an income of approx. RON 122,400 received from the Academy of Medical Sciences, where he is a full member, from the National Institute of Neurology and Neurovascular Diseases in Bucharest – where he is a physician – and from the Romanian Academy.

After three Deputy mandates and two Senator mandates, PSD Senator Ecaterina Andronescu enters the competition for a new seat in the Romanian Senate. The Social Democrat politician has declared that she doesn’t have lands or jewelry, paintings or art objects whose total value exceeds EUR 5,000.

Ecaterina Andronescu has a 140 sq. m. apartment in Bucharest, of which she holds 50 percent, her husband being Laurentiu Andronescu, her husband; she also holds a Toyota AV made in 2009. The Senator has declared that she has one bank deposit of RON 211,800. According to her statement of assets, after many years spent in Parliament, Ecaterina Andronescu could finance approx. three of her electoral campaigns with the money from her account, considering the maximum limit of the contributions for the electoral campaign that can be filed by candidates or their financial agent.

Andronescu has declared an income of RON 234,531, representing the Senator allowance and the teacher salary, to which is added the annual income of her husband, RON 33,000. She also gained income from other sources of approx. RON 54,678, out of which RON 23,995 are coming from the Scientists Academy.

The candidate opening the USR list in Bucharest, the former Culture Minister Vlad Alexandrescu, holds in Bucharest, together with his mother and his wife, an urban land (539 sq. m.), a living house (358 sq. m.) and a studio (36 sq. m.). Alexandrescu also holds the eighth part of an apartment in Bucharest, the rest of 7 eights being held by his wife’s father and brothers. Together with a cousin, Vlad Alexandrescu holds a farmland of 42 hectares in the Halaucesti commune, Iasi County. The former Culture Minister drives a Landrover made in 2005. He doesn’t have any jewelry, paintings, money in accounts and he hasn’t granted or been granted any loan.

To be able to fill in the campaign account 60 gross minimum base salaries per country, which is the accepted limit of the contributions for the electoral campaign for each candidate to the Deputy or Senator seat, Vlad Alexandrescu should have gathered approx. 70 percent of the money he gained last year.

The former Culture Minister has declared an annual income of RON 115,633, representing the salary from the Bucharest University, the salary from The New Europe (project manager) – a college founded by Andrei Plesu, the allowance from the Culture Ministry and money from assessment activities. To this income, are added another RON 10,580 from a rent, the amount of RON 2,400 from superficies and the child allowance of RON 1,512.

Vlad Alexandrescu’s wife has recorded an income of RON 52,456 – the salary from the Bucharest University.

PRU’s head of list, the former PRM parliamentarian Lucian Bolcas, has acquired in the last year an income from advocacy activities in value of approx. RON 80,000, less than the money gained from the four mentioned pensions – more than RON 100,000.

The leader of Our Alliance Romania (Alianta Noastra Romania), Marian Munteanu, has several lands – in Bucharest and in the county of Covasna, as well as a living house and an apartment in Bucharest. He doesn’t hold cars, jewelry, accounts or savings, but he doesn’t hold any debts as well. Last year’s income of the former leader of the students consist only in dividends – approx. RON 35,000, to which is added the salary of his wife – approx. RON 42,600.

The maximum limit of the contributions for the electoral campaign that can be filed by the candidates or by their financial agent, is of 60 gross minimum base salaries per country for each candidate to a Deputy or Senator seat, according to the Law no.334/2006 on financing the activity of the political parties and the electoral campaigns, republished in the Official Gazette, Part I, no.446 of July 23, 2015, namely approx. RON 75,000.