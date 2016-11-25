The best 250 young Romanians to find out what it is to work for top companies

The 2016 edition of Top Talents Romania will gather together 250 of Romania’s best young people to interact with representatives of top-ranking companies specialising in IT, telecommunications, Consumer goods so that they may build their career templates, PR manager of the event organiser Delia Moreanu told Agerpres on Friday.

“The main idea is to get these young people together and provide them an opportunity to discover the work environment in top-ranking companies. In order to get there, they are tested and have their CVs assessed. The idea started from the need for a special event to get together these exceptional young people. This is the only event of its kind in Romania that entails a selection process. Motivation, besides CVs, is one of the main factors in their selection. For two days, they will have access to conferences and workshops coordinated by officials of the attending companies, as well as interactive sessions especially designed for them for their potentials,” said Moreanu.

The selected young people are senior students seeking job opportunities as well as young university graduates.

“For nine years, the number of invitees has been somehow steady, between 300 and 250. We have noticed a plus in terms of candidate seriousness this year. Top Talents Romania is a unique event that provides opportunities and facilitates discussions between young people with exceptional professional achievements and officials of top-ranking companies. This kind of event shows that young people can find career opportunities in Romania as well. The participating companies are looking for candidates like our participants for their job openings in Romania,’ said Moreanu.

Top Talents Romania this year is in its 9th edition. Although its venue is Bucharest City, participation is open to all Romanian young people.