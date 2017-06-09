The blooming of alpine peony on Cheia’s Red Mt., in June, unique phenomenon in Romania

In early June, a picturesque location stands out in Prahova County, especially from afar, thanks to its beauty. We are talking about the slopes of the Cheia Mountain, which turn red due to the blooming of alpine peony, considered a unique phenomenon in Romania. Also known as rhododendron, these flowers are protected by law, local authorities holding an annual festival dedicated to them, which has reached its seventh edition this year.

The Cheia resort, located in Maneciu commune, Prahova County, a highly-appreciated tourism area regardless of season, is becoming even more attractive in early summer. We are talking about June, the month when the Red Mountain becomes the place of a unique phenomenon in Romania, thanks to the blooming of wild peony or rhododendrons. The wide area which the blooming rhododendrons cover turns the mountain’s slopes “red” in June, hence the mountain’s name. Those familiar with this phenomenon, professional photographers but also tourists from the country and from abroad, come to Cheia each June to admire the mountain slopes that the delicate wild peony turns into a spectacle of colour. Thanks to this unique character, local authorities came up with a special event that has become a tradition over the years. Thus, the first edition of the Alpine Peony Festival took place in 2011 in Cheia, reaching its seventh edition this year. As happens each year, this celebration is not so much the locals’ celebration as it is the celebration of tourists who visit the Cheia resort or of those who love the mountain, each edition being an opportunity to celebrate nature and capitalise on traditions. Thus, during the 2017 edition, which will take place on June 10th, folk artists and bands will take to the special stage set up in the courtyard of the gym hall in Cheia. Likewise, spectators will be thrilled to watch the dance shows offered by the ‘Perinita’, ‘Poienita’, ‘Izvorasul’ and ‘Strugurelul’ folk ensembles from the Otopeni locality, Ilfov County, and from the Drajna, Izvoarele and Urlati localities, Prahova County.

The alpine peony is one of the rarest alpine plants. Originating in the Balkans, in Romania it is present in the Carpathian region, at high altitudes, forming shrubs 20-25 centimetres high. The alpine peony is part of the Rhododendron genus, an extremely varied genus that includes various species that grow only at high altitude, and is one of the endangered species of plants, being protected by law, in the sense that picking, tearing or damaging the shrubs will result in fines. The plants grow very slowly, are perennial and evergreen. The plant is very delicate. It has long branches, slightly ramified, and spirally arranged leaves that form clusters toward the tip of the stem; the leaves are scaly and persistent, broad and 1-2 centimetres long. The plant blooms in June and its aroma is similar to that of sour cherries. That is precisely why, in the old days, the plant was being intensively picked up, its flowers being sought for tea and jam but also for some medicinal properties. Now, as a rare plant, it is protected by law. Its scientific name, Rhododendron kotschyi, comes from the Greek ‘rhodon’, meaning rose, ‘dendron’, meaning tree, and Kotschy from Austrian botanist Theodor Kotschy, who first described and classified the plant in the 19th Century. Among its variations, Rhododendron kotschyi is the only species growing in Romania’s mountains, in the alpine and subalpine area, in mountain valleys or on slopes.

An emblem of the Ciucas Massif, the wild peony has led to the creation of a reservation called ‘The Rhododendron – Alpine Peony – Area in the Ciucas Mountains,’ located at the point in which the path leading up the Red Mountain meets the path leading down the Gropsoarele Ridge, a two-hectare reservation in which plants declared monuments of nature are protected.