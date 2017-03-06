The Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania, Todor Churov, celebrated his country’s National Day in Ploiesti

In early March, more precisely on March 3, in Romania, it has become a tradition to celebrate the Bulgaria’s National Day not only in Bucharest, but also in Ploiesti, at the monument of the hunters. Thus, this year, the Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania, Todor Churov, celebrated his country’s national day in the Capital city of the Prahova County.

His Excellency Todor Ivanov Churov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria in Romania, participated on March 3, 2017, at the annual ceremony of wreaths at the Monument of the Hunters, on the occasion of celebrating the National Day of Bulgaria. Every year, on march 3, the representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Bucharest, together with local and county authorities from Prahova, lay wreaths and flowers at the Monument of the Hunters in Ploiesti, as a tribute for the Romanian soldiers who participated in the Russo-Turkish War, which had a special significance in the history of Romania and Bulgaria. Thus, by their heroics, Romanian soldiers have contributed to the Independence of Bulgaria and Romania. The delegation of guests who accompanied the Bulgarian Ambassador to Ploiesti, also included Milen Lyubenov – Deputy Chief of Mission, the Chief of the Political Department; Mircho Ivanov – counselor, the Chief of the Consular Department; Colonel Dimitar Atanasov – Military, Aero and Naval Attache; Ivaylo Marinov – Secretary I, the Chief of the Economic and Commercial Department; Kiril Dimitrov – Secretary III, Press Attache; Rosen Rusev, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Bulgaria in Ploiesti; Archimandrite Victor Mutafov. The officials of the county who participated to the event were the prefect of the Prahova County – Madalina Lupea, the Ploiesti Mayor – Adrian Dobre, Ludmila Sfirloaga – the Vice President of the Prahova County Council, Aurelian Gogulescu – The President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The ceremony at the Monument of the Hunters began with a religious service of remembrance of the heroes, followed by wreaths laid by the Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania and the local and county officials. The speeches related to celebrating the National Day of Bulgaria mentioned that today, Bulgarians celebrate 139 years of independence, but it couldn’t be possible without external support. The Romanian soldiers lost their lives then, on the battlefields near Pleven, and the Bulgarian soldiers were instructed in Ploiesti at that time. “The road to the 3rd of March is abrupt and complicated, strewn with victims and military and political twists. On this road, Romanian soldiers and Bulgarian volunteers step along with the Russian army, and their way to the battle starts here, in Ploiesti”, the Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania Todor Churov stated at the Monument of the Hunters.

After the commemorative event, the Bulgarian delegation went to the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were a working meeting took place between the representatives of the local authorities and those of the business sector. During the meeting between Aurelian Gogulescu, the President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Bulgarian Ambassador in Romania, Todor Churov, there were highlighted the excellent bilateral cooperation, the role of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry in stimulating the diplomatic and commercial relations between the two countries, the actions organized in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Romania, as well as issues related to the common history and culture of the two nations. In this context, the evolution of the trade exchanges, which exceeded EUR 4 million in 2016, was also mentioned.

To be mentioned that on June 22, 2016, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Bulgaria in Ploiesti was inaugurated, its area of competence being the counties of Prahova, Brasov, Buzau and Dambovita.

The position of the Honorary Consul is held by Rosen Rusev, the exequatur (A/N – the authorization given by a head of state to a foreign consul to exercise his attributions in the country where he is sent) being issued by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 15, 2016. The motivation of opening the Honorary Consulate of Bulgaria in Ploiesti was a confirmation of the continuous bilateral dialogue between the two neighboring countries, the mission of the honorary consul being to strengthen the cross-border economic relations, to identify and support the regional cooperation, to stimulate the exports, as well as to strengthen the relations with the representatives of the Diaspora.