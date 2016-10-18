The Cannes lesson (I)

We owe to the film director Cristian Mungiu not only the first ‘Palme d’Or’ in the history of the local cinematography, but also the import of the Cannes Festival in Romania. For a film lover, it’s not a small thing to have the opportunity to have an idea, in his own country, about one of the most important festivals in the world.

Especially that starting from this year, not only people in Bucharest have this privilege, but also other three regional capitals. Presenting the most important films from Cannes within a mini-post-festival held only few months later isn’t only an opportunity to have a more wide perspective on a cinematographic event, but also to understand better the world we live in. Because a great festival isn’t only a concentrate of cinematographic art, but also a journey in the issues and controversies of the day. And art films – an ambiguous notion, of course, yet useful to make certain value distinctions – can be more eloquent than a TV News show.

We mention that some critics, even the local ones, have challenged the jury’s options of this year – at least at the main section of the festival. In the case of the local critics, the mechanism was simple. Those who do not love Cristian Mungiu – who won his third award at Cannes, this time for ‘The Best Film Director’ -, have ironized the jury, like Vanessa Paradis, Mads Mikkelsen, Valeria Golino, Donald Sutherland or Kirsten Dunst are made only to play in movies, and not to appreciate their value properly. Forming the majority, the actors were essential this year in the jury, but their options are not embarrassing at all.

Exactly this mini-post-festival allowed an unbiased film lover to realize how inspired the jury was, since the winning films detached so obvious from the majority. Thus, when film directors like Cristi Puiu state that the awards are granted on other criteria than the ‘artistic’ ones, we can only see a personal resentment – it was the first time when he reached the main competition, after he won the section ‘Un certain regard’ in 2006 with “Mr. Lazarescu’s Death’ -, being awarded with nothing; besides, several chronicles – such as the one in the influent ‘Cahiers du cinéma’ were extremely unfavorable to the film called ‘Sieranevada’.

This year, ‘Palme d’or’ was granted to ‘I, Daniel Blake’ (photo). The director of the film, Ken Loach, is part of a category which is an extremely minority today, the one of the militant artists. Unlike other times, the ideological commitment is today rather badly seen, both by the cultural world and the public. Loach is a leftist, a criticist of the dehumanization which often accompanies capitalism. If Marxists, for instance, were focused on the ‘savior’ class hatred, the interest of the English film director is far away from that, at least in this crowning career – ‘I, Daniel Blake’. Because this prestigious award considered art, despite the mystifications owed to its detractors. Regardless of how demonized the concept is, Ken Loach is a ‘humanist’, like Dardenne brothers, who have already gathered enough awards at Cannes, granted by so different juries.

Daniel Blake is an old carpenter with heart problems, who wants to follow his doctor’s advice to postpone his return to work. He is skilled to any practical issue, excepting computers and internet, a hardworking and honest man – a category which really exists among us, and there are many people who belong to it. He is falling ill, so he becomes the victim of the dehumanized system of social care: he is carried from one place to another, in a bureaucratic flux like a labyrinth, which will finally kill him not only financially, but also biologically. He dies exactly in the place where he was waiting, after several unfavorable decisions, a favorable one from some functionaries who actually have ‘the right of life and death’.

The denouncement is not related to corruption, as in the Romanian case, but only to the paradox of a very humanist system in principle, but actually extremely dehumanized. But together with this background of the devastating effects which poverty can have – an unquestionable reality, besides ideological manipulations -, the film presents us remarkably dense, although rather in a minimalist style, the condition of a dying person: old, sick, lone and unemployed. He’s used to cleanliness and law – he is exasperated by the dog holders who don’t clean their excrements, or by the neighbors who don’t throw their garbage in good time; a conscientious tax payer, he loves children (although he hadn’t kids), he’s helpful when others have problems, he’s nostalgic about his wife whom he hardly cared in her latest years.

An ordinary man, without important vices, who worked his entire life and loved his wife, even if she had a little bit difficult character. Now, suddenly, he suffers a crushing defeat: he’s unable to work, he is thrown in the misery by the system, he hasn’t any leverage to save a mother from the degradation caused by prostitution. This ‘defeat’ is not only a social one, but it’s a profoundly human defeat. Death remains a brutal act, which should shock the consciences, especially when it seems to be an undeserved humiliation. Because rather his heart disease, what killed Daniel Blake was the defeat of the humanist resorts. If the system claims its concern for people, but it’s actually humiliating them – not even maliciously, but because of a sober ‘professionalism’ -, then “something is rotten in the state of Denmark’, to quote another famous English personality.