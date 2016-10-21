The Cannes lesson (III)

Homosexuality is not only a matter of morality; it is present today in various political confrontations, in many parts of the world. Cinematography had to reflect these polemics, and Romanian film lovers were able to get familiar, in 15 since the Transilvania International Film Festival is held at Cluj, with a world which we generally ignore almost completely. At the last year’s edition, for instance, the penultimate Alain Guiraudie’s film called ‘Stranger by the Lake’, already granted at Cannes with the award for the best direction at the ‘Un certain regard’ section, was screened. The film presents a lake beach in a wooded area, frequented by nudist homosexuals as a place of seduction and occasional sex.

The increased promiscuity – it seems to be a garden of pleasures [The Garden of Earthly Delights], like in the Hieronymus Bosch’s vision – is doubled by the threat of loneliness – in an existentialist key, as stated the film director itself, being the special guest of this first edition of ‘Les films de Cannes à Cluj’ since a few days ago. But sex and murder combine in an even more visceral promiscuity – a theme which we find in many movies. But while in this case there is rather an ethnography of certain homosexual practices, in his next film, presented at this year’s edition of Cannes, the approach is totally different. ‘Staying Vertical’ is an extremely challenging movie, because the homosexual attraction is expanded beyond the limitations which we are accustomed. Actually, the perspective is of a generalized bisexuality that doesn’t even take into account the age differences or the kinship – which also involves accepting the incest. The most transgressive scene is that of a ‘sodomite euthanasia’, with a baby being around. Some people could easily invoke such a film as an argument in the favor of ‘Le Manif pour tous’ movement, which militates in France against gay marriages and against adoptions made by this kind of couples. The baby is unwanted by everybody in such a chaotic world, where the grandfather craves his father sexually and his mother has a relationship with a teenager whom his father tried to seduce. However, such a bisexual utopia indicates us that the developments of the ‘sexual revolution’ involve certain psychological mutations that are pretty difficult to be managed. Being reconfigured by this manner, sexual tensions become an alarming unknown of the social dynamics.

Much more classical is Xavier Dolan’s (photo) view; he’s a winner of ‘Grand Prix’ with ‘It’s Only the End of the World’. A family reunion after many year, between a ‘prodigal son’ and his family, is only an occasion of a total dissension. The shy young boy is not capable to announce them about his approaching death – we can guess an incurable disease. Finding an old mattress causes the nostalgia for his first homosexual love – we conclude that this is also the reason of his ‘escape’ and even of his older brother’s violent hostility. Bu the ‘dissension’ has deeper roots, it’s a ‘cultural’ one, since the perception of the passage of time is extremely diverse for the various characters. Starting from the sexual diversity, the film probes the tragic impact of the irreconcilable mentalities, as well as the ‘natural character’ o the divergences in a world that is incapable to truly communicate. It especially suggests how ambivalent the family relationships are – a subject which we find in many Romanian films of today, for instance. The same drama is also approached by Pedro Almodóvar in `Julieta` – not for the first time, actually. Although this issue reveals only in the end, explaining another ‘escape’, this time of a daughter, and in a much tougher version – Xavier Dolan’s character was only sending many postcards over the time, while the Spanish film director gives to the breach the image of a disappearance. Besides, the theme of the culpability occurs, approaching the girl of religion – in a more discrete manner than usually, the film is also a reproach addressed to the influence of the ‘sin’ culture. Especially that not only the girl felt guilty for her lesbian relationship, but her mother also regretted that she didn’t tolerate her husband’s infidelities, which caused his accidental death, a death close to a suicide. Like many others, Almodóvar is concerned about this ambiguity from the background of the sexuality: a fundamental vital impulse, as well as a poisoned apple.

Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Elle’ is just the new version of his older ‘Basic Instinct’ (1992), where sex and crime are having obscure, but tight relations. A mature woman is repeatedly raped at her home, by a masked man – who will finally prove to be a neighbor with benign appearances. Such a perspective seems to justify a controversial feminist opinion: any sexual act is a rape. The woman will accept to continue ‘the game’ also after she unmasks the violator, but his accidental death will not affect her either – her sun catches them and kills the ‘aggressor’. Various elements of the script maintain this vision of the land sadism of the human being, which can often be hidden behind a remarkable social worthiness. The end is a ‘post-men’ one: the heroine seems to turn to a lesbian relationship that was postponed since her adolescence. Remains the question if we can talk about a quasi-universal trend or a circumscribed pathology in terms of sexual violence. However, we can notice a particular interest shown by many filmmakers towards the dark dimension of the sexuality. This can create confusions in some peoples’ mind especially in an era in which sado-masochism is deemed only as an alternative behavior. The conscience reminds us, anyway, that the ‘pleasure’ alone, with its versatility, is a bad counselor. To ignore the consequences of our actions remains an unquestionable moral guilt.