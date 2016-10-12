The case regarding the disappearance of the Bechtel contract, signed by Adrian Nastase in 2003, was closed by the prosecutors

The Prosecutor attached to the District 5 Court closed the case regarding the disappearance of the Bechtel contract, since some of the deeds are prescribed, stated for MEDIAFAX the representatives of the institution.

Representatives of the Prosecutor attached to the District 5 Court stated that the closing solution was decided on September 30, 2015, and, according to this solution, for the offense of theft was concluded that the deed, as it was described, wasn’t stipulated by the criminal law.

Regarding the offenses of abuse of office, negligence at work and destruction, it was observed that the prescription term was fulfilled, according to the same sources.

On August 20, 2013, the Department for Infrastructure Projects and Foreign Investments submitted a criminal complaint to DNA for negligence at work regarding the protection of the classified information, since the original copy of the contract concluded with Bechtel for the Brasov-Bors Highway was missing.

The former Transport Minister Anca Boagiu announced on August 7, 2013, that she submitted a criminal complaint to the Prosecutor attached to the High Court of cassation and Justice on the name of the Minister Dan Sova, accusing him to hide the original contract signed with Bechtel by Adrian Nastase in 2003, to protect the former PM. Previously, Sova claimed that the declassification of the Bechtel contract couldn’t be done for the reason that the original version couldn’t be found at the Transport Ministry. In response, Boagiu claimed that the document can be found at the 2nd Floor, Room 58. Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure Projects and Foreign Investments made public certain declassified documents related to the contract.

The project of the Brasov-Bors Highway, named Transilvania Highway, was approved in 2003 and started in 2004, under a contract of EUR 2.2 billion concluded with Bechtel, which had to be implemented by 2012.

The contract has undergone several amendments over the time, being terminated in May, 2013. In the circumstances of the political disputes initiated by the parties who have succeeded in the government and without money allocated from the budget, the 415 kilometers project was conducted in a slow manner, only 52 kilometers being executed.