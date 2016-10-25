The Churches’ ideological blender

Homosexuality is a political problem. It concerns not only personal option but also a community’s degree of tolerance. If we consider the European case alone, with states assumed Christian for centuries, secularisation brought with it also a relaxation of mores. After multiple and strict interdictions – many of those which horrify us today in Islam existed in the Christian world too –, a progressive decriminalisation process followed, so that many of those things which were once punishable, more or less drastically, today can cause the indignation of some at most, but no longer have juridical implications. That is what happened with adultery once, that is what is happening today with homosexual relations. Romania, for instance, gave up with difficulty, several years after the fall of the communist regime, on abrogating article 200 of the Penal Code, being one of the last European countries in which such a law was still in force. The decriminalisation took place in two stages. First in 1996, when only the ban on public homosexual relations as well as proselytizing – a vague concept in this context – remained in force, and then fully in 2001. Both initiatives came from the left wing – during PSD’s governance – because the right wing opposed them, not just the nationalistic right wing but also the Christian-Democratic one – in Romania, PNT-CD played the role of a conservative party, being positioned more to the right than its European siblings. In fact, one of the staunchest opponents of the abrogation was Corneliu Coposu, one of the most charismatic leaders of the post-communist Opposition. His motivation was of Christian origin, and today those who oppose homosexual marriage mostly have the same reference point. Just as in other states of the world, LGBT adepts want to have rights equivalent to those of heterosexuals, especially the right to civil marriage – or even religious marriage, but this is up to the Churches – and to adoptions. Even in countries where almost nobody militates for the recriminalisation of homosexuality the opposition to marriages and adoptions remains strong, for example in Italy or France. In Romania, the Churches have set aside the usual tensions between themselves to join forces in a joint initiative, under the aegis of a so-called “Coalition for the Family,” in which Orthodox, Catholics, Greek-Catholics, Baptists and Pentecostals are taking part. The concept used is that of the “traditional family,” the stress placed on tradition illustrating the alliance’s strong conservative tinge.

The stake however goes beyond simple sexual options. This campaign in favour of the family has at its basis a Kulturkampf, a cultural-ideological confrontation. What the Churches are rejecting is the influence of public values that were born and imposed against traditional Christian values. More precisely against church values. These Churches want the state to be less present in the Christians’ life, starting with the education of children and youth. Many consider secular education an essential premise in the process – worrisome for them – of estrangement from the Church. It’s not by chance that, lately, home schooling is being pushed, the idea of introducing sexual education in schools is being rejected, the control of the forms of domestic violence is being rejected. The Bodnariu case, handled media-wise by a skilful press, is significant. A mixed Romanian-Norwegian Pentecostal family (photo) ended up temporarily losing custody of their children, following suspicions of violent behaviour toward them. In Norway, the pedagogical culture is far from the harsh methods sometimes used in Romania, which caused the impulsive Marius to find himself off-side in a country that has different child protection standards.

Why, despite all this, did some newspapers and politicians here vehemently support his cause? Why did the Orthodox Church ally with one of its main religious competitors, the Pentecostal denomination? On one hand, the case was presented in a patriotic key, as if poor Romanians are mistreated by arrogant Westerners. On the other hand, the case was presented as brutal meddling in a family’s privacy. Among the tendentious information presented during this period, there was also an alleged view that the children concerned would be adopted by homosexual couples – a story just fit to spark the fear of any parents, as if in Norway the state’s priority is to procure, at any cost, children for homosexuals. The Churches are finding it difficult to re-enter the arena of honourable debates. They are often looked upon with suspicion, and the values they promote are rejected before being investigated. That is precisely why their strategies are trying to adapt to the new situation, seeking novel alliances and approaches of fashionable populism.

Families are today much more fragile than they were in other eras: divorcing is easy, de facto couples are preferred over legal regulations, children are made with several partners etc. The stability of life-long couples is already more of a memory, and people are trying to adapt to these more frequent sentimental-domestic fluctuations. Others are resorting to the addictive idea of “role model family,” which seems to many the only chance to resist in this chaos. Churches are abundantly selling such a drug today, which has the advantage of replacing with a comforting airy vision the difficult challenge of finding realistic solutions in concrete contexts. To institute a “bed of Procrustes” in such a versatile reality only serves to complicate even more what it sets out to simplify. After all, the Churches are seeking to regain the influence they once had over souls and they are thus trying to render as questionable as possible secular values on which, for better or worse, the state is relying.

The situation is also rendered complex because, as anything else in this world, homosexuality is indeed not lacking in controversies. Adoptions remain a sensitive topic because they no longer concern the choices of adults alone but also responsibility toward those yet deprived of reason and capacity to choose. A serious debate should start on this topic, but its use in the Churches’ ideological blender will deceivingly polarise discussions. To reject adoptions of this type should not equate to supporting some Church’s intolerance toward homosexuality.