The Constanta Casino is brought back to life with 1.5 tons of multicolored glitter in the new Sony BRAVIA ™ commercial

Sony has used more than 1,500 kg of multicolor glitter and 4,000 balloons in the newest and the spectacular commercial for BRAVIA 4K HDR

The abandoned Casino in Constanta comes alive and is filled with bright white balloons that are exploding in colors

The commercial will run in Europe and presents the details of the new range of BRAVIA 4K HDR TVs and the power of color reproduction

The advertising’s slogan is “More Brilliance. More Beauty. “

Drones and the portable cameras have been used, so that the viewers can admire the explosion of color in the smallest details

For the soundtrack, Sony has collaborated with the British composer and singer Tom Odell to re-record the famous song “True Colours” by Cyndi Lauper

Sony has recently launched a new advertising campaign, showing the quality image offered by the new range of BRAVIA 4K HDR TVs. The campaign will run at European level and presents the Constanta Casino in a spectacular perspective, benefiting of the contribution of the American director Andre Stinger and the soundtrack provided by the singer Tom Odell. The new TVs offer an extremely high quality image, an enhanced user experience thanks to the Android TV platform and a special design.

Filmed and produced at 4K quality by the American director Andre Stringer and the team DDB Berlin, the advertising brings to life the derelict casino in Constanta, Romania, using 4,000 balloons and 1,500 kg of glitter to create a unique visual framework.

The advertising opens with the image of a white balloon that enters into an empty building, then the viewers are watching fascinated as the casino is gradually fill with balloons, culminating in an explosion of color when the balloons burst, and the casino is covered with glitter.

Using a combination of methods and different angles of shooting, the commercial was designed to capture the brilliance and beauty of 4K HDR TVs range, by juxtaposing the white balloons and multicolored glitter, culminating in the astonishing explosion of color.

The campaign’s message “More Brilliance. More Beauty ” will be released via several channels: cinema, VOD, online environment, outdoor and shops and will present the colors, the exceptional contrast and details provided by the new range of Sony 4K HDR TVs.

The extra visuals were shot by the specialized photographer in high speed photography Fabian Oefner, who mounted a noise sensor at the camera shutter, so that it would be triggered whenever shattered a bubble, helping it to achieve stunning images and incredibly detailed.

Shuhei Sugihara, Head of Brand and Product Communications, Sony Europe, said: “Our company’s philosophy is to satisfy the people’s curiosity, be it about our products or our marketing campaigns. The new TV commercial follows the advertising tradition of BRAVIA. From balls, bunnies, flowers petals or glitter balloons – Sony has always used striking colors and visual aesthetics to showcase its range of TVs. The creative direction of this sequence was based on the same idea and we hope that the viewers will enjoy this beautiful image, which uses a million of bright details for demonstrating the advantages that our 4K HDR TVs offer in terms of color, contrast and detail. ”

The music remains an important aspect and given the advertising type, Sony has collaborated with Tom Odell to create a new version of the classic song of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”, renamed “True Colours”. The division of royalties of Sony Music was involved in the process and took care of consulting the artist and the song production in high resolution audio.

True Colours was scheduled to be released as a single on all major digital platforms by the emd of September.

Tom Odell said: “The commercial is very beautiful. I admire the work of Andre Stringer, so I wanted to get involved. True Colours is one of my favorite songs and I enjoyed very much that I could interpret it and use it in the film. The lyrics have always impressed me, because they have a single message; “be yourself and be proud of it”. From this perspective, I hope that you will love it, as much as I liked to record it. ”

Alin Popescu, a Romanian photographer, says: ” I was recently invited by Sony to participate in the filming of the commercials, as plateau photographer. I received the invitation with enthusiasm, because of the location loaded with history and the original concept. Fortunes were won and lost in this place and love stories were written near the casino. I took part in the creation of some truly spectacular shots, that have brought the brightness to the Constanta Casino. ”

Alice Bottaro, creative director at DDB Berlin, explains: “Filming this advertising required weeks of preparation and a huge effort from the partners who have dealt with the special effects and the production design. The glitter is an element that is not so easy to work with, especially that we wanted to present the particles in detail and in all their shine. Also, we were lucky to get a beautiful location: during filming, I could experience the transformation of the abandoned casino in a place full of color and life. ”

The campaign will be launched in the UK, Ireland and Germany in early October.

All the Sony TVs BRAVIA 4K HDR – ZD9, XD93 / XD94, XD85, XD83, XD80, XD75, XD70, SD85 and SD80 – provide a superior viewing experience at 4K quality, but also conversions of HD sources at a quality closer to 4K. With over 8 million pixels, 4K BRAVIA Sony HDR TVs offers a superior quality of the image and an intense detail, providing four times more details than the Full HD images.

The new Sony BRAVIA 4K TVs are compatible with the technology HDR (High Dynamic Range), to process the new video standard.