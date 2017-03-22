The decree by which Dodon withdrew Basescu’s Moldovan citizenship, temporarily suspended

The decree by which Igor Dodon withdrew the Moldovan citizenship to the former President Traian Basescu has been temporarily suspended by a decision of the Chisinau District Court, the first hearing in the trial whose parties are the current Moldovan President and Traian Basescu being on May 16, according to Mediafax.

“On March 20, 2017, the Chisinau District Court issued a conclusion by which it received in procedure the application for summons, it obliged the defendant to submit the reference and the evidence supporting it until May 2, 2017, and it fixed the first hearing on May 16, 2017, at 10.00. The hearing will take place at the Chisinau District Court’s premises (headquarter), Office No.1, 13 N. Zelinschi Street, Chisinau”, according to a press release signed by Andrei Bivol, President Traian Basescu’s lawyer.

Chisinau District Court has also decided to suspend “the challenged decree, in order to prevent the irreparable consequences that can affect the plaintiff (Traian Basescu – e.n.)”, according to the quoted source.

“According to this conclusion, President Igor Dodon’s Decree No.16-VIII of January 3, 2017 shall cease to have legal effect until the case is solved by issuing a Court’s decision. The suspending takes effect immediately, but it can be contested within 15 days at the Chisinau Court of Appeal”, Andrei Bivol claims in the press release.

On January 31, 2017, the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) decided that Traian Basescu’s application for summons against Igor Dodon is of the Chisinau District Court’s jurisdiction.

Thus, on February 1, 2017, Traian Basescu, through his lawyer, submitted a preliminary application to President Igor Dodon. The plaintiff requested the revocation of the Decree No.16-VIII of January 3, 2017 on the withdrawal of the citizenship, as being issued contrary to the law, according to the quoted source.

“On March, 2017, the plaintiff’s lawyer received the Presidency’s letter by which it was told that the preliminary application has been rejected. The letter contained no legal reasoning to support the rejection of the preliminary application. In this context, on March 16, 2017, the plaintiff submitted an application for summons to the Chisinau District Court, against President Igor Dodon, requesting the cancellation of the Decree No.16-VIII of January 3, 2017 as illegal. Simultaneously with submitting the application for summons, the plaintiff also requested the provisional measure of suspending the enforcement of the challenged decree until the case will be examined on merits” stated the lawyer Andrei Bivol, according to the quoted source.