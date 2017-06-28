The draft law entitling the Government to issue ordinances during the Parliament’s holiday was adopted by the Deputies’ Chamber

The draft law entitling the Government to issue ordinances in areas that are not subject to organic laws during the Parliament’s holiday was adopted on Tuesday by the Deputies’ Chamber, which is the decisional body in this case, with 166 “pros”, 76 “cons” and 16 “abstentions”.

The draft law provides that the Government is entitled to issue simple ordinances during the Parliament’s holiday, in areas like public finances and economy, regional development, public administration and European funds, health, research, internal affairs, tourism, transports, agriculture and rural development, the management of the state patrimony, as well as to postpone or amend terms provided by normative acts equal to the law.

An amendment adopted by the deputies in the Legal Committee is related to the Government’s right to issue ordinances in four areas belonging to the Ministry of National Defense, namely: to ratify agreements on the defense cooperation, to amend the laws on the army’s participation in missions and operations outside the Romanian territory, on entering, stationing, conducting operations on the Romanian territory or transiting it by foreign armies, and to amend GEO 26/2012 on certain measures to decrease public expenses and to strengthen the financial discipline.

Other two amendments adopted by the deputies in the Legal Committee refer to the Government’s right to amend the GEO 190/2000 on the regime of precious metals and precious stones in Romania, and the Law 448/2006 on protecting and promoting the rights of the people with disabilities. The Deputies’ Chamber is the decisional body in this case.