The Elderly in Romania receive “Flowers for the Soul”

On the occasion of the International Day of the Elderly, Asociatia Niciodata Singur-Prietenii Varstnicilor (The Never Alone Association – the friends of the elderly persons) and Fundatia Principesa Margareta a Romaniei have organized the 5th edition of the campaign “Flowers for the Soul”. The campaign is a way to promote together with the partners, collaborators and NGOs friends, the message of a dignified old age for the elderly in Romania.

It is the 5th year when, on the occasion of the International Day of the Elderly, national, regional and local NGOs, institutions, companies and volunteers mobilize for the campaign “Flowers for the soul” to draw the attention the situation of the elderly in Romania and to provide for the old people a flower and a good thought.

Between September 24 and October 3, teams of volunteers have mobilized themselves in 22 counties have offered 5000 flowers and congratulations to the elderly they’ve met, as a sign of respect and appreciation.

The places for the campaign were diverse, from old people’s homes, to cafes and restaurants, cashiers and working points of the partners, daycare centers, parks and public spaces or at the houses of the old persons who cannot move. In addition, anyone could become a messenger of the campaign, alone or with friends or colleagues, offering flowers and a few moments of attention to a dear old man.

“In a difficult economic and social context for all, the simple gestures are the ones that can bring us closer, that break barriers between generations and third age stereotypes. On October 1, we invited people to dedicate a few moments to the elderly around them, relieving their illness or loneliness with a kind word and a flower for the soul. It is a simple gesture that we repeat every year, in the International Day of the Elderly with the help of our partners and every week with the volunteers of the Never Alone Association. From year to year, our gesture has the power to spread the message further of a worthy and beautiful old age for the elderly in Romania” , said Anca Iosub, executive director of the association.

The campaign was organized internationally by the International Federation “Les petits frères des Pauvres” in countries like France, Spain, Germany, Poland or the United States. The global message of the campaign is the rapprochement between generations to provide carefree and beautiful old age, by mobilizing the volunteers in the fight against the loneliness of the elderly.

In France, for example, no less than 1,300 volunteers from 200 cities have signed up to give flowers to 1 October.

Worldwide, more and more elderly are affected by the social isolation and loneliness.

In Romania, according to a study made last year by GfK for Fundatia Principesa Margareta a Romaniei, one of two seniors is affected by loneliness or feelings of worthlessness lives. Through its campaigns and actions, Fundatia Niciodata Singur-Prietenii Varstnicilor is trying to combat these phenomena. With the help of the volunteers, no less than 1,100 elderly in Bucharest, Constanta, Braila, Pitesti and Ploiesti have benefitted of the association’s programs in 2016.

Moreover, on the 1st of October every year (when The International Day of the Elderly is celebrated according to the United Nations) the Association has promoted the rights of older people by encouraging them to actively participate in the economic, political, social and cultural life. In addition, the association militates for the promotion of a positive image of the aging, without discrimination, through social inclusion and a positive representation of the elderly people’s image on the media channels.

This year, CEZ Group in Romania, Oracle Volunteers, Hanul Berarilor restaurants, Lutz and Associates, Fundatia Sozialstation Metzingen, Mansio Association, Optiplaza Association, The Association for the Elderly and Children in Need – “Family 2004″ Blaj, Lente cafes, TVR, and goodwill persons who have individual joined the campaign have positively responded to the invitation to give the elderly people the message Flowers for the Soul.

The Never Alone Association – The Seniors Friends, founded by Fundatia Principesa Margareta a Romaniei and “Les petits frères of Pauvres” (France) wants to develop and expand at national level the activities in supporting the lonelySeniors, taking the model of intervention from the French partner, an organization with an experience of over 70 years in combating the isolation and poverty of the elderly. Today, the association has over 1,000 beneficiaries and 200 volunteers in Bucharest, Constanta, Ploiesti, Pitesti and Braila. More details on www.niciodatasingur.ro.