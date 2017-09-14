The Embassy of Mexico in Romania celebrates with “Viva Mexico”, but remembers the victims of the past earthquake

by H.E. Mr. Arturo Trejo, Ambassador of Mexico to Romania

On September 15, Mexicans celebrate one of the most significant episodes of our country’s history: the beginning of Mexico’s struggle to gain its independence from Spain. Just before midnight on September 15, 1810, the Mexican War of Independence started out in the small town of Dolores, in the central state of Hidalgo, when one of our founding fathers, the local Catholic priest Don Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, from the doorsteps of his church, cried out for independence in what was known from that moment on as the “Grito de Dolores”.

Having gathered the town’s inhabitants in the central plaza by tolling the bells of his church, Father Hidalgo spoke of the need to do away with the injustices and discrimination perpetrated against those who belonged to the lower classes or even those of mixed blood (descendants of Spaniards and natives), and to reclaim the rights of all Mexicans alike under one independent and sovereign nation. This event initiated the struggle that culminated with the Independence of Mexico a decade later.

In commemoration of this historic moment, Mexico carries out the ceremony of the cry for independence, commonly known as “el Grito”, to remind all Mexicans of our rich history, founded on universal values and principals, such as freedom, independence and sovereignty. In every town square and village in Mexico, as well as all around the world, in our Embassies and Consulates, Mexicans unite during the night of September 15th to reminisce about the principles upon which our country is founded, review the opportunities and challenges of today and make a balance of what has been accomplished.

To this regard, I am proud to say that many things have been accomplished in the bilateral relation, since I arrived in Bucharest. Not only did we increase the presence of Mexico in Romania, through a wide variety of cultural events, but also made significant efforts to connect business people from both countries to explore ways to develop the immense potential of our nations in trading terms. We also brought to Bucharest for the first time a culinary exhibition of Mexican cuisine, both in Bucharest and Mamaia, and celebrated hand in hand with our Romanian partners the Day of the Death.

Our accomplishments are also reflected in the fact that since September of last year, we opened two Honorary Consulates in Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, extending the reach of the Embassy of Mexico to distant parts of the country in order to provide consular services and assistance for other activities such as trade promotion and tourism.

This year, however, Mexico’s National Day celebrations take place a few days after an 8.2 earthquake hit the southern states of Chiapas, Tabasco and Oaxaca, leaving in its wake a considerable number of fatalities and millions of dollars in damages to homes and public infrastructure. This natural catastrophe occurred almost at the same time as hurricane Katia made landfall in the state of Veracruz.

As we commemorate the 207th anniversary of Independence “Grito de Dolores”, Mexicans all around the world will keep also in their hearts those who have lost a loved one or find themselves without a home. In these times Mexicans are well known to show a resilience and strength which has been recognized in many occasions, as one of the assets of our nation. This time, along with the help and solidarity of our friends in the world, I am sure Mexico will emerge even stronger than before.