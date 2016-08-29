“The end of summer” directed by Radu Potcoava- world premiere at the Montreal International Film Festival

The feature film “Vara s-a sfarsit” (“The end of summer”), directed by Radu Potcoava, will have the world premiere in Canada, on 31 August, at the Montreal International Film Festival, informs a press release sent to Agerpres on Monday.

The third feature signed by Radu Potcoava, the first Romanian film over the past 25 years in which the lead characters are played by children, was included in the official competition.

The gala projection will take place in the presence of the director and lead actors, Nicholas Bohor and Dan Hurduc. The participation of the team at the Festival is supported by the National Center of Cinematography and the Romanian Cultural Institute from New York.

The action of the film “Vara s-a sfarsit” (The end of summer”) takes place in a small town on the Danube shore, during the summer vacation. Mircea (Nicholas Bohor) agrees to help Alex (Dan Hurduc) to frame his abduction in order to blackmail an absent father, not realizing the consequences this type of game could have, according to the film synopsis.

The cast also features the following actors Ofelina Popii, Serban Pavlu, Valentin Popescu, Virginia Rogin, Dorian Boguta, Crina Tofan and Mihai Albu.

Directed by Radu Potcoava, after a screenplay written by Cristina Bilea, the film picture is signed by Oleg Mutu, the editing by Catalin Cristutiu, Malina Ionescu signed the art direction and Svetlana Mihailescu designed the costumes. The film has original music, composed by Cristian Calin, integrated into the soundtrack made by Alex Dragomir.

“Vara s-a sfarsit” (“The end of summer”) is produced by Velvet Moraru through ICON production, with the help of the National Center of Cinematography and the financial support of Cinema City.