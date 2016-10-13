The famous American writer Andrei Codrescu meets the Romanian public

Curtea Veche Publishing and the Byzantine Bookstore invite the interested public on Thursday, October 13, from 7.00 pm, to meet Andrei Codrescu, a famous American writer born in Romania, the author of books such as “The Poetry Lesson” or “Posthuman Dada Guide”. The event is part of a national tournament taking place on the occasion of the author’s visit in Romania.

The discussion on the author’s books will be at the Byzantine Booktore (20 Bibescu Voda Street, Bucharest). Along with the author will attend to the event Cosmin Ciotlos, literary criticist. The access is free.

On October 14, Andrei Codrescu will attend to the opening of the Doctoral School of the Faculty of Letters, where he will hold a “Poetry Lesson” for the audience.

Andrei Codrescu is the author of many volumes of poetry, prose and essays, as well as an appreciated University professor and collaborator of several important publications across the ocean. He activated for many years as a commentator of the show All Things Considered, on the National Public Radio station. Among others, he wrote the script for the film Road Scholar, in which he also played, winning the Peabody Award.

Most of his works have been translated into Romanian. Curtea Veche Publishing have published the series “Andrei Codrescu”, which includes the volumes “The Poetry Lesson” (2014), “Ay, Cuba! A Socio-Erotic Journey” (2012), “Posthuman Dada Guide – Tzara and Lenin play chess” (2009), “Prof pe drum” (2008) and “The Hole in the Flag – A Romanian Exile’s Story of Return and Revolution” (2008).

Andrei Codrescu was born in Romania, Sibiu, currently living in the US, in New Orleans. He is publishing Exquisite Corpse: a Journal of Letters & Life (www.corpse.org), he owns a cultural chronicle at National Public Radio and he was Professor Emeritus of English and compared literature at Louisiana State University.

The author lived in Romania until the age of 19. In 1989, after an absence of more than a quarter century, he returned in the country to report from the spot the events of December 1989 and the fall of the communist regime, which he related in “The Hole in the Flag”, declared “Notable Book of the Year” by New York Times (1991). The essays analyzing the fall of communism have appeared in several volumes, including “The Disappearance of the Outside” (1991), “Zombification” (1994) and “The Dog with a Chip in His Neck” (1996), the last two published at St. Martin’s Press.

From September 27 to October 14, the author has scheduled meetings with the public in Bucharest, Zalau, Craiova, Cluj-Napoca and Sibiu. The partners of the “Andrei Codrescu” national tournament are the Romanian Cultural Institute, “Scrisul Romanesc” Foundation and Publishing House, “Scoala Ardeleana” Publishing House, “Caiete Silvane” Publishing House, Habitus Bookstore, the Faculty of Letters of the Babes-Bolyai University, Phantasma – The Research Center for the Imagination, the “Transilvania” International Book Festival, Byzantine Bookstore, and the Faculty of Letters of the Bucharest University.