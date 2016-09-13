The fifth anniversary of the joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership for the 21st century between Romania and USA

The Embassy of the United States in Romania and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly recognize and salute the fifth anniversary of the signing, in Washington, D.C., on the 13th of September 2011, of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between the United States of America and Romania, reads a statement of the U.S Embassy in Bucharest.

“ The Joint Declaration represents an important reference point for our Strategic Partnership, setting the framework for our expanding cooperation and coordination in promoting security, democracy, good governance, free market opportunities, and cultural exchange. On September 26-27th, the United States and Romania will hold their fifth annual Strategic Dialogue session and meeting of the Task Force for the implementation of the Joint Declaration, in Washington, DC. We look forward to a fruitful discussion, recognizing the progress made in the five years since the adoption of the Joint Declaration and formulating our common priorities for the next year and beyond,” the statement shows.