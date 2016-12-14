The first interview with Liviu Dragnea: It will be a normal transition between the current Government and the next one

PSD President Liviu Dragnea offered his first interview to stiripesurse.ro, after the elections of December 11, 2016, when Social Democrats clearly won under his leadership.

PSD President claims that he had a conversation with the current PM Dacian Ciolos, with whom he agreed a normal transition between the current Government and the next one. The discussions have been focused on current issues related to certain law regulations such as, for instance, the level of the minimum wage for the next year, as well as the possibility for the current Government to prorogue certain provisions of the Fiscal Code.

Did you have any discussion with Dacian Ciolos?

Yes, I had a very good discussion with the Prime-Minister this morning, on certain law regulations that are going to be prorogued, as it happened every year, as well as on the level of the minimum wage for the next year. I agreed his proposal and I support this approach that I appreciate to be a responsible one. I agreed the proposals related to postponing the implementation of these measures, and as for the level of the minimum wage of the next year, we agreed that the new Government will approve this level; we maintain our provision in our Government Program, respectively the level of RON 1450.

Did you have any requests?

Of course, I told to the PM that we will strictly implement the Government Program presented during the electoral campaign, and to this end I requested him to analyze the possibility to prorogue some specific provisions of the Tax Code for one year. Thus, our program provides the decrease of the VAT at 18% starting from January 1, 2018, simultaneously with keeping the current VAT rate of 20% in 2017, because we appreciate that decreasing by only 1 percent in this year will not bring any benefit to the companies or to the consumers. Also, regarding the decrease of the excise duty in fuel, we see that although the price of oil at global level is at historic lows, the pump price in Romania is the highest in EU, and we talk about the price without taxes, which it seems to me very hard to explain. This makes us believe that a decrease of the excise duty without a serious discussion with the Competition Council likely will not lead to a decrease of the price for the end consumer.

After we will solve this situation with the Competition Council, we will reduce the excise duties by 6% starting from January 1, 2018, according to our Government Program. Another discussed issue was related to the special constructions fee, which has to be eliminated when the big companies in Romania will understand that profits gained in Romania must be paid here – I am speaking about implementing the Directive 1164 of the EC, or other measures that will be approved so that the companies will pay taxes in Romania, if the profit will be obtained here.

Also, implementing CASS ceiling doesn’t correspond anymore to our Government Program, which aims a decrease and a merger of the contributions for all the people and business environment, starting from January 1, 2018.

At the same time, I asked the PM to do his best to bring a part of the expenses provided for the next year to this year. We are speaking about the payment of arrears, farm subsidies or even Romania’s contribution to the EU budget. I asked him this because the fiscal space remained for this year is obviously well above the targets fixed at the beginning of the year. We agreed that he will analyze the situation and he will provide us with an answer.

How do you appreciate this approach of the PM Dacian Ciolos?

Once again, I would like to remark PM Dacian Ciolos’s positive and responsible behavior; even if he was probably upset when he found out the result of the elections of Sunday, he thought first at the economic stability of the country for the year of 2017, preferring, unlike others, the way of dialogue, and not an useless conflict, ensuring me at the same time that he is open for a total cooperation in performing a normal transition from the current Government to the next Government, as we also proceeded when the Ciolos Government was appointed.

Gov’t:PM hasn’t confirmed he accepts moving back the deadlines of some provisions of Fiscal Code

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos hasn’t confirmed, in the discussion he had on Tuesday with Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea, if he accepts moving back the deadlines of some provisions of the Fiscal Code, the Executive mentioned later on in a release sent to AGERPRES.

“Within the phone conversation that he had with Liviu Dragnea, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos hasn’t confirmed if he accepts moving back the deadlines of some provisions of the Fiscal Code. The Prime Minister stated that he will bear that in mind and he will analyze this proposal, but several aspects regarding the legality and opportunity to make this decision have to be taken into consideration,” the quoted source reveals.

Moreover, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos expects the PSD to fulfill the promises made before the elections, the release mentions.

“On the other hand, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos expects the PSD to respect its promises and its governance programme presented to the citizens before the parliamentary elections on 11 December, assuming also the responsibility of fiscal policy and the legislation already adopted in Parliament,” the Government reveals.

PM Ciolos: This Government not to touch Fiscal Code, such ample decision to be taken by future Government

Furthermore, the Prime Minister, Dacian Ciolos, has also clarified on Tuesday evening the discussion he had with the head of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, affirming that the Government he is leading will not take any decision amending the Fiscal Code.

“The analysis is clear: this Government will not touch the Fiscal Code. As it is logical, any decision of that scale will be taken, if it is considered necessary, only by the future Government, legitimized by a majority in the Parliament and the results of Sunday’s election”, Ciolos posted on Facebook.

He also stated that the discussion which, in his opinion, “produced some revolt”, he did not give his agreement on the postponement of some deadlines on several provisions of the Fiscal Code.

“During the discussion I did not say I agree with a one-year postponement proposal for some provisions from Fiscal Code. I said I will analyze them, but many more legal aspects and also regarding the opportunity of the decision must be taken into account”, the PM specified.

Moreover, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos expects the PSD to fulfill the promises made before the elections, the release mentions.

“On the other hand, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos expects PSD to respect its promises and its governance program presented to the citizens before the parliamentary elections on 11 December, assuming also the responsibility of fiscal policy and the legislation already adopted in Parliament,” the Government also said.

