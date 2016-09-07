The first “Java Academy” EA Romania has ended

Part of the development effort and commitment of the new generation of IT specialists, Electronic Arts Romania organized, starting this spring, a long-term course applied for the Java programming language that was concluded in the first decade of August.

The course, with a three months lasting, was dedicated to the novice programmers who want to specialize in Java applications and depositing their application at the beginning of the year. The training of the nine selected participants was held at the headquarters of Electronic Arts Romania. They learned and worked with teams that contribute to the development of some of the biggest video game titles of the world.

“We organized Java Academy because there is a really need of a clear experience in Java. Besides the fact that it is one of the most popular programming languages, at Electronic Arts Romania, Java is used in a whole host of games and services. And it’s not just about Electronic Arts Romania – the versatility and applicability of the Java code makes the specialists to be wanted in any field of industry” , says Vlad Beu, Senior Development Director at Electronic Arts Romania.

Held under the name “Java Academy”, the program offered the nine applicants not only the possibility to specialize in a language of high demand, but also to gain experience applied in the development of video games – as the best of them will be joining the permanent staff of Electronic Arts Romania studio.

The course is just one of the education activities and specialization that Electronic Arts performs in Romania – they also include internship programs, scholarships for Bachelor’s degree, courses for public and collaborations with the universities in Bucharest and countrywide.

“Electronic Arts Romania is always looking for talent – and this means, that in addition beside the classic search recruitment, we have numerous ongoing internship programs and training experience.

Java Academy is a project designed to train the specialists in the Java programming language – and is just one of the ways that Electronic Arts Romania contribute to the making of the next generation of programmers and IT specialists from Romania” , said Anca Lazaroiu (photo), Talent Acquisition Manager at Electronic Arts Romania.

Electronic Arts Romania is the Bucharest studio of Electronic Arts, one of the largest companies in the video games industry at global level. Electronic Arts Romania is involved in the development and testing of the digital entertainment titles major for all the platforms – PC, Console and Mobile.