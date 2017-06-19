The guitar concert “From Bach to Beatles”, in a national tour

Considered to be one of the most appreciated and active artists, the guitar player Costin Soare started a new national tour. The tour is held for the Concert “From Bach to Beatles” – a musical journey starting from the dances in the Bach “Suite” for lute in A minor (transcribed for guitar), reaching the stylistic diversity of the 20th century.

The Kitharalogos Cultural Association suggests a new project: the national tour “From Bach to Beatles”, whose protagonist is the guitar player Costin Soare. It will be a tour of some of the most important cities or touristic attractions in the country, such as Peles Castle, Bran Castle, the Baroque Palace in Timisoara, the Ploiesti Art Museum, the Auditoriums of the University Central Libraries in Bucharest and Iasi, Cluj, Reghin. The tour started on June 13 in Iasi, and it will end at the beginning of the next month; the program, by days and cities, is as follows: June 16 – Tirgu Mures, June 17 – Bistrita, June 19 – Tescani, June 20 – Reghin, June 21 – Medias, June 23 – Bran, June 24 – Sinaia, June 26 – Pitesti, June 27 – Ploiesti, June 28 – Buzau, June 30 – Craiova, July 1 – Bucharest.

The proposed program, a mix of pure classical music with traditional or popular melodies – meaning pop & rock music – will bring to the attention of the audience the wonderful “miniature orchestra”, as Berlioz called the guitar, the diversity and versatility of an instrument loved by melomaniacs and the general public. Considered to be one of the most appreciated and active Romanian guitarists, with three national tours until today, a multifaceted musician with a repertoire ranging from old music – played at lute – reaching contemporary music chords, Costin Soare suggests through this new national tour, a musical journey starting from the dances in the Bach “Suite” for lute in A minor (transcribed for guitar), reaching the stylistic diversity of the 20th century.

Two arrangements of “Yesterday” and “Michelle” by the famous music band Beatles, made by the most important Japanese song writer of the 20th century, Toru Takemitsu, will also be included in the program. The audience can also listed a ballad written by the Italian Carlo Domeniconi: Koyunbab; a South American song, Alfonsina y el mar, written by the author of the famous Missa Criola, Ariel Ramirez; an arrangement of the famous jazz song “A night in Tunisia” by the great French guitarist Roland Dyens.

We mention that Costin Soare imposed himself into the world of classical music in Romania both as singer and pedagogue of the guitar and lute. One of the most active and appreciated musicians of his generation, he performed recitals and concerts in the country and abroad, in Germany, France, Hungary, UK, Japan. His repertoire includes works from various stylistic eras, from songs by composers from Renaissance and Baroque, to modern and contemporary songs, South American music, etc. He is the president of the Kitharalogos Cultural Association, initiator and Artistic Manager of the “Serile de Chitara” (Guitar Evenings” – e.n.) International Festival, where, starting with the fifth edition (2015), he concerts with top guitarists from Europe, along with important guitar Romanian names.

He graduated the master class at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow, UK, and in 2008 he completed his “teacher training program” at the Sapporo University of Education (the Music Department), Hokkaido, Japan (orchestra conducting courses, music forms analysis and orchestration), as a Japanese government scholar. He has an intense activity as a teacher, being a professor at the “Dinu Lipatti” National College of Arts and a collaborator of the Music University – both from Bucharest. He also taught at the Anniesland College in Glasgow, UK, as well as at the Cumbernauld Music Trust Centre.