The Home Affairs Minister: DIPI declassification can be made

The Internal Affairs Minister Dragos Tudorache stated that there is a legal framework to declassify documents requested by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in the investigation related to the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI), the intelligence service belonging to the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI). The announcement was made on the occasion of an interview for Mediafax.

Tudorache stated that prosecutors requested again the declassification of certain reports related to spending funds for missions of the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department, and the minister claims that, from his point of view, the legal frame work to approve the request exists. This request is currently analyzed by MAI.

The DIPI situation led to the resignation of the former Internal Affairs Minister Petre Toba, after DNA has opened a criminal investigation against the former heads of the intelligence service. DNA prosecutors requested the approval to start the criminal investigation against Petre Toba for favoring the offender.

Minister Petre Toba resigned early in September, and his position was took over by Dragos Tudorache, the former head of the PM Dacian Ciolos Chancellery.

Petre Toba currently is a counselor within the Ministry of Interior.

DNA prosecutors accuse Tobe that he refused in an arbitrary manner to start the partial declassification procedure of certain documents that could prove the embezzlement of the DIPI budget. The investigators claim that the lack of transparency in managing the operative funds led to making insignificant the legal destination of the operative funds, namely the performance of the national security.

In May 2016, the former Vice PM Gabriel Oprea, the head of DIPI Nicolae Gheorghe and his deputy Nelu Zarnica were sent to judgement for abuse of office by obtaining undue benefits for themselves or for other persons, complicity to abuse of office and embezzlement in continued form.

The case was called “The limousine”, because it referred to the manner in which an Audi A8 vehicle was purchased by DIPI for protecting the dignitaries. The car is supposed to have been bought by using funds dedicated exclusively to purchases needed only in anti-corruption cases and it seems to have been used only by the former Ministry of Interior Gabriel Oprea from August 21 to October, 2015.

On September 9, DNA informed Petre Toba that he is under criminal investigation, together with other 24 people – heads and employees of the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department – suspected for fraudulent misuse of funds, embezzlement, abuse of office, forgery and use of forgery.

The investigators claim that the lack of transparency in managing the operative funds led to making insignificant the legal destination of the operative funds, namely the performance of the national security.

“The evidences in the case revealed that there were purchased goods that have no relation with the general interest of maximum importance for which the operative funds were allotted (dollhouses with sander and slide amounting RON 7,000, playing cards, darts with arrows, shooting bows, shooting nets, volleyballs amounting approx. RON 4,000, treadmill amounting approx. RON 12,000, electric oven amounting approx. RON 17,000, pens amounting RON 13,000, Quaestor uniforms, pavers, luxury edition books, bound in leather, based on order, festive dinners of the non-operative DIPI officers”, stated the prosecutors.

Dragos Tudorache: MAI begins to reorganize DIPI

Besides, in a statement made for Digi24 this weekend, Tudorache mentioned that the Internal Affairs Ministry will begin the DIPI reorganization and that the assessment of the Intelligence and internal protection Department started right after he took over the mandate, three weeks ago.

“We started this assessment and we ended this week, and starting from the next week, we will begin to prepare the framework of this reorganization”, stated Dragos Tudorache.

After taking over the mandate at the Internal Affairs Ministry, Minister Tudorache said in a press conference that first of all he intends to clarify the DIPI competence area, so that duplication with other state intelligence or counterintelligence services will not exist anymore.

According to some sources within the Ministry, quoted by the press in the half of the past month, one of the analyzed options would be the demilitarization of the intelligence service.