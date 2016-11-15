The Informal IT School announces the first program of Full Stack Product Development in the country

*This program proposes to teach the attendees to build a real IT product from 0 in just 5 months

The Informal IT School announces the first Full Stack Product Development program in the country. The program will begin on November 15, 2016 in Cluj-Napoca.

The Full Stack Product Development Program is a new initiative of the team behind the Informal IT School project. Through this program, the people with a minimum 1 year experience in Software Development will have the opportunity to learn from 0 to build a sustainable IT product. The mentors who will handle the support of this interactive program are Paul Brie, Dan Calinescu, Cristian Moldovan and Iulian Padurariu. Each of them has over 10 years experience in IT.

“This program is a natural continuation of our active involvement in laying the foundations for a new generation of IT people, where the mentality of the software will be in the forefront. In parallel with the technical area we put the emphasis on understanding in terms of business the process through which a product passes from an idea to launch or the further development of the business. We believe that such a model will generate more sustainable value on the Romanian software market as long as there are skills and necessary vision among the developers”, says Razvan Voica – Managing Partner, IT Informal School.

Through the Stack Full Product Development program, the IT Informal School mentors want to teach the students which are the real IT product development stages and which are the current market requirements for these products. The program lasts 20 weeks, during which participants will deepen notions of Product Landing Page, UI-Functional Mobile App, UI-Functional Web App, Local API Public API, Fully Functional Mobile App, Fully Functional Web App and API.

The Informal School of IT is a project of alternative education and retraining, focused on education through mentoring, initiated in 2013 in Cluj-Napoca. In the three years since launch, this project was also developed in other three major cities in the country: Timisoara, Iasi and Bucharest. More than 2,000 people benefited during this period of mentoring and alternative education programs offered by the Informal School of IT in five cities. The offered programs are structured in three levels of knowledge – teaching, training and specialization.

Thus, 15% of the registered people are looking for the specialization courses, already having the solid knowledge in the field. The rest are either students with technical profile – 70% of those registered – or candidates who want a complete retraining, in diverse areas such as medicine or arts. The latter come to be participants in the program “IT initiation” and then continue with a training program in one of the programming languages or testing. The average age of students is 29 years, and most of them are employed at the time of the enrollment, so the course schedule is designed to ease the class attendance.

The admittance to the IT Informal School programs is via a double selection process – through testing and interview – in which the candidates must prove their motivation and potential to pursue a career in the IT industry. This particular method has the objective of ensuring a high level of performance in programs in which the admitted students are starting at balanced levels of training and understanding of the field, but also of motivation.

After the admittance, the candidates are integrated in a mentoring program in IT, complemented by sessions and discussions with the experts in HR or professional development. The approach is a personal one, each of the students is supported to achieve their goals, whether this means facilitating the retraining or specialization and the deepening knowledge for the hierarchical advancement or entrepreneurship.

The IT Informal School ended up until now neutral partnerships with a number of IT companies in the country, with the intention to develop this demarche. Through these partnerships, the school leaders hope to facilitate a quality connection between the players in the market, who need well-trained staff in IT, with a critical mass of students trained at a high level.

For details visit http://scoalainformala.ro/ or http://informalschool.com