The International Yiddish Theatre Festival takes place in Bucharest between November 20 to 27

The Hebrew State Theatre organizes, from 20 to 27 November 2016 in Bucharest, The International Yiddish Theatre Festival – TES FEST, to celebrate 140 years since the establishment of the first professional Yiddish theater in the world in Romania, in Iasi, in 1876, by the writer and the artist Avram Goldfaden.

In the International Festival of Yiddish Theatre, will participate professional Yiddish theaters from Israel, US, Poland, France and Russia, but also world renowned bands and performers of klezmer music, meant to bring to the public attention the Yiddish culture in all its aspects.

The International Yiddish Theatre Festival will also host a series of related events: film screenings, book launches, workshops of Yiddish culture achieved by great artistic personalities, thematic conferences, but also an exhibition of the history and activities of The Hebrew State Theatre from Bucharest.

The International Yiddish Theatre Festival is addressed to the general public (Romanian and foreign) of all ages, to open by means of specific expression a gate of knowledge, contributing to the understanding, acceptance and the closeness between cultures.

The program of the events is available at www.tesfest.ro. The access to all the events and performances scheduled for the International Yiddish Theatre Festival – TES FEST will be free with reservation in advance made by the email at rezervari@tesfest.ro.

The first edition of the International Festival of Yiddish Theatre – TES FEST (Bucharest, 20 to 27 November 2016) is organized by the Hebrew State Theatre, with the support of: Bucharest City Hall, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Romanian Cultural Institute, The Romanian Government – The Department of Interethnic relations and Theatre Union of Romania (UNITER).