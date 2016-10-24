The Italian tenor Alessandro Saffina will enchant the public in Cluj Napoca in an exceptional concert on December 14

Even if he wanted to spend his birthday with his soul mate, the beautiful Romanian Laura Maria Calafeteanu, but also with their adorable son, the famous tenor Alessandro Safina planned to celebrate the big event a few days later, right after his return from Mexico, from one of the most important cultural festivals, where he performed as a special guest.

Reaching the honorable age of 53, Alessandro Safina declares himself as a fulfilled person, both personally and professionally. His maturity, optimism and plans for the future are strengthening the certitude that through passion, dedication, perseverance, diligence and sincerity, he will continue to achieve the highest levels of happiness and consecration as an artist..

A native of Tuscany, Safina was blessed with talent, elegance and charisma, but also with a pretty and distinguished face. Imposing as opera singer and pop-opera all over the world, he conquered, undoubtedly the Romanians hearts after the successful concerts held here.

After the fulminatig applause received from the 4,000 spectators who attended the latest concert at the Palace Hall, the artist accepted the invitation of the Premium Booking organizers to return to Romania with a new concert, this time in Cluj .

In the accompaniment of an imposing symphony orchestra, Alessandro Safina's performance will take place in Cluj Napoca on December 14, at the Polyvalent Hall, at 19:30.

With his unmistakable voice and with the ardor of his interpretive style which characterizes him, Alessandro Safina will delight the audience in Cluj with emotional pop-opera songs, in tune with the wonderful atmosphere of the winter holidays.

From the programme of his concert in Cluj-Napoca, it will not miss the performance of song that made him famous worldwide, “Luna” (Only You), who was one of the main themes of the soundtrack of the series CLONE, that later became a worldwide hit because of its controversial subject, that is highlighting the contrast between two completely different worlds: the Brazilian culture and the Arab world. The soundtrack has also included Michael Bolton, Sting, Dido, Shakira, Elton John, Sarah Brightman, Groove Armada.