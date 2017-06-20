The laws negotiated by PSD with UDMR, withdrawn from the Senate’s agenda . UDMR will not attend censure motion voting

The joint session of the Legal Committees, of the Committee for Human Rights and of the Committee for Public Administration has been canceled for the second time on Tuesday morning, due to the fact that the UDMR and the PSD representatives didn’t agree on a proportion of a national minority within the population of a locality from which using the language of that minority in the administration becomes mandatory. The Senate’s Permanent Bureau also decided on Tuesday morning to withdraw the laws negotiated on Monday with UDMR from the agenda, in exchange of supporting the censure motion. The normative acts that had to be voted by the senators included the one establishing the day of 15th of March as the Day of the Hungarians in Romania and two amendments on the Education Law.

The deputies in the three committees waited for almost one hour for the start of the session in which they had to issue the report on the legislative proposal for amending and supplementing the Law no.215/2001 on the local public administration, which provides the decrease of the threshold for using the languages of the minorities in the administration.

“The session of the three committees that was scheduled for today will not take place anymore. The President of the Legal Committee, Eugen Nicolicea”, is the message received by the members of the Legal Committee from the PSD MP Eugen Nicolicea.

“The three requests of the committees have become irrelevant, they weren’t discussed anymore inside the Permanent Bureau. The committees have canceled their requests to work in parallel with the plenum”, stated the Secretary of the Deputies’ Chamber, Ioana Bran, at the end of the Permanent bureau’s meeting.

The joint session of the Legal Committees, of the Committee for Human Rights and of the Committee for Public Administration was also cancelled on Monday evening, after 40 minutes in which the deputies waited for the works to start, in order to issue a report on the legislative proposal for amending and supplementing the Law no.215/2001 on the local public administration, due to the fact that the UDMR and the PSD representatives didn’t agree on a proportion of a national minority within the population of a locality from which using the language of that minority in the administration becomes mandatory. PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday, after the talks with UDMR, that Social Democrats are not “selling” Transylvania, and related to the today’s adoption by the committees of the law by which the day of 15th of March becomes the Day of Hungarians in Romania, he said that there are also other minorities, like Turkish and Tatar people, that have their days established by the law. The PSD leader admitted that the proportion of the population in a community from which minorities can use their mother language in administration, is subject to negotiations with UDRM. Dragnea said that Social Democrats have “a comfortable majority” even without the votes of the UDMR parliamentarians, in order to vote for the censure motion against Grindeanu Government.

Tanczos Barna: I would be surprised if UDMR will support the censure motion, things have radically changed

The UDMR Senator Tanczos Barna stated on Tuesday that the party he represents will most likely not vote for the censure motion submitted by PSD and ALDE against PM Sorin Grindeanu, arguing that Social Democrats haven’t kept their promises since Monday, to vote for a number of laws which Hungarians are interested in.

“We will have to make a decision, things are changed compared to the yesterday’s agreement. Today, PSD proposed in the Permanent Bureaus to withdraw from the agenda the draft laws on which we agreed yesterday, and which passed the specialized committees. At 12.30 we will have a meeting of the UDMR groups in the Deputies’ Chamber and in the Senate, and we’ll make a decision about tomorrow. The options are few, things have been radically changed” Tanczos Barna stated.

Being asked if there is any possibility for Hungarians to vote the censure motion, given that PSD has breached its promises, the UDMR Senator said it’s hard to believe this.

“I would be surprised. I believe it’s pointless, given that we have no political agreement, it will strictly remain an internal problem of PSD, which they have to manage b themselves (…) They don’t appreciate that there’s necessary anymore to approve those laws. From this moment, we also have to reconsider our position towards the censure motion” Barna added.

As for the possible negotiations with PM Sorin Grindeanu, Tanczos Barna said that the head of the Government doesn’t have a political force to support him. “There are a few political parties that don’t support him, but they also don’t vote for the censure motion. On the other side, the problem is much too complicated”, he said.

The UDMR Senator also replied to those who have criticized the Alliance, accusing it of blackmail against PSD.

“The word blackmail has totally different connotations in politics. A small party, with 6-7% in Parliament, will definitely have to find other 40-50%, if it wants to pass certain draft laws. These things have been made in the last 27 years by political negotiations, some people call them blackmail, I call them political negotiations and agreements. I believe this is the parliamentary democratic option to solve the problems of the Hungarian minority in Romania. This is the way we followed until today and we will continue to follow from now on” the Hungarian senator explained.

Kelemen Hunor: We do not participate in the voting on the censure motion

The UDMR President, Kelemen Hunor, announced on Tuesday that the representatives of the party will not participate in the Wednesday’s session in which the voting on the censure motion against Grindeanu Government will be held. The Democrat Union of Hungarians in Romania convened at 11.30 in a meeting to reassess the protocol with PSD, following the withdrawal of several draft laws related to the Hungarian community from the agenda, and after the cancellation of the committees of the Deputies’ Chamber.

“At the end of the parliamentary session, a reassessment of the protocol between PSD and UDMR will be made” announced Cseke Attila, the leader of the UDMR senators’ group.

The decision was taken after several draft laws related to the Hungarian community and to the establishment of the day of 15th of March as “The Day of the Hungarian Community” have been withdrawn by PSD from the agenda of the Senate’s plenum.