The magic of classical music is rediscovered at the Cantacuzino Castle with the stars of the Bolshoi Theatre of Moscow

Being a historical and architectural monument, Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni – the mountain resort in the Prahova Valley providing the most majestic view of the Bucegi mountains – has become since several years the host of original concerts held by artists of the Bolshoi Theatre of Moscow. We are referring to the Prahova Classic Nights (Serile Prahovene de Muzică Clasică – e.n.) that reached the 3rd season in November 2017, where the magic of the classical music is rediscovered thanks to the presence of some of the stars of the famous Bolshoi Theatre of Moscow.

At the end of this month, music lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy two exceptional music evenings in one of the most impressive castles in Romania. This is Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni, where Prahova Classic Nights, the classical music evening that reached the 3rd season, will be held on November 25 and 26. According to the announced schedule, mezzosoprano Margarita Mamsirova, soloist of the Bolshoi Theatre of Moscow, tenor Vsevolod Grivnov, countertenor Vladimir Magomadov of the Bolshoi Theatre, and pianist Marica Norikova, will come on the stage.

Mezzosoprano of the Bolshoi Municipal State Theatre Margarita Mamsirova, who has a rare voice, could also be heard in Busteni this year, in August, when the Gala of the winners of the national contest Opera Start ended with her recital. Besides, we can say that she became a consistent presence in Romania in the recent years, given that the stars of the Bolshoi Theatre (including Margarita Mamsirova) came in Bucharest in May 2015 to hold an exclusive concert. More precisely, the mezzosoprano performed on the stage of the Romania Athenaeum on May 17, 2015, within the gala show Bolshoi Opera Stars, organized by Prahova Classic Nights and the Bucharest Russian Science and Culture Center. Born in Chelyabinsk, she followed the “Saratov L. Sobinov” State Conservatory, she worked with the “Tchaikovsky” Opera and Ballet Academic Theatre and “Dnepropetrovsk” Opera and Ballet State Theatre, and since 2001 until 2006 she was a soloist of the “Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko” Theatre in Moscow. She made her debut on the stage of the Bolshoi Theatre in 2002, as Mother Goose in The Rake’s Progress, some of her famous characters being Olga from “Eugene Onegin”, Polina from “The Queen of Spades” by Tchaikovsky, Carmen from the Bizet’s opera with the same name, Angelina from “Cinderella” or Isabella from “The Italian Girl in Algiers”.