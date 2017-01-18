The new nationalism

The Ministry of Culture has changed its name. The new Government decided that it will be a ministry of the National Identity, at the same time. A choice which is not innocent at all. The first explanation refers to the pragmatism of the new parliamentary majority, which ensured that it’s supported by UDMR, too. In change, a Secretary of State position has been established, to handle the matter of the national identity of the cultures belonging to the various minorities, therefore to the Hungarian one firstly. But PSD recovers at the same time a patriotic and nationalist rhetoric, without having any serious competition.

For a long time, Social Democrats placed themselves rather on a European position, even if in a first phase, they didn’t hesitate to associate with nationalists from PRM and PUNR and to promote a Romanian ‘model’. But since they consequently assumed later the deals of the adhesion to EU and NATO, their rhetoric waived to the old anti-Occidental resentments of Ion Iliescu, or to the cheap anti-Hungarian propaganda of Adrian Nastase. But once with Victor Ponta’s taking over of the party and his alliance with Liberal Crin Antonescu, a new nationalist wave remarked itself in the Romanian politics.

Trying to capitalize the Eurosceptic trends, and even the rupture between millions of Romanian people from West and their neighbors in the country frustrated because of their success, PSD has begun to bet increasingly more on references to the national specificities. Electoral posters were invaded by stylized folk motifs, shades of national vanity or Orthodox iconography. Nationalism is not deemed as a sin to be shame of, but as a comforting feeling of complacency. Who should others give us instructions? Why should others, from other places, superior to us? Why should we have anything to do with requirements that give us too much trouble?

And thus PSD reached an enviable electoral score – with the decisive support of the absentees, too. But more than nationalism itself, Social Democrats should thank to the more attractive nationalist Orthodoxy, their winning card. In other words, they should thank to the mix of nationalist populism and ‘mystical religiosity assumed by the local Orthodoxy. It has a long history, rising up with Greater Romania’s affirmation, the new state looking for an ideological and social binder able to unify regions with traditions that are not quite coherent. Orthodox Church took advantage on the occasion to offer its services, changing its traditionally universalistic spirituality and turning to an unprecedented nationalist direction. Communist era didn’t change much in this regard, especially that the nationalism promoted by Nicolae Ceausescu allowed an unexpected convergence.

Without being censored by the Church, PSD’s propaganda with religious shades gave results. They are only electoral results for the moment, but it’s not excluded that the new power will adopt measures corresponding to the Orthodox ideals of today. It will not be a ‘symphony’ as in the case of Putin’s Russia, but the Orthodox ‘ethics’ and the political ‘ethics’ promoted by PSD may coincide in some matters, which can form the basis for mutually advantageous alliances.

Especially because the Orthodoxy is very concerned – already since more centuries ago – about the competition of the secular values. A culture that is interested by the national identity could rather support ‘traditional’ values, than those who have reached on the route of some ‘imports’ from the West. Let’s not be deceived, the nationalism that now is even institutionally insinuated in the activity of the new power will be a useful tool to maintain ideological and social polarization that brought them so many votes.

‘National identity’ is discriminatory by definition. This time, those who are targeted are not foreigners, but those who promote moral values which many Romanian people deem to be an annoying pressure. Let’s take a look at what is happening in Russia: domestic violence is reconsidered, so that a certain decriminalization is about to be voted in Parliament. How many Romanian Orthodox people wouldn’t like this to happen?