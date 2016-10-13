The ”Orbit gives smiles” campaign continues in 2016

*Together we can give more than 5,000 healthy smiles. Get involved !

The ”Orbit gives smiles” campaign will continue this year and every bought pack of Orbit gum between 10 October to 4 December 2016 contributes to the development of the educational programs for the oral health support to over 5,000 children. Thus, 1% of the net sales of Orbit gum in this period will be donated to SOS Satele Copiilor Romania.

For the second consecutive year, Orbit with SOS Children’s Villages Romania helps the children from disadvantaged backgrounds to smile healthy, through oral hygiene lessons, teaching them how to keep their teeth clean and healthy. The activities are designed for the children from the three SOS Satele Copiilor programs in Bucharest, Cisnadie – Sibiu and Hemeius – Bacau, and to the children from neighboring communities of these programs.

During the last year campaign, Orbit, with the help of the consumers and partners, have managed to raise the amount of 196,000 lei, which was donated to the SOS Satele Copiilor Romania for oral hygiene courses. The amount was directed to free dental consultations, but also to cover the costs of the courses of dental hygiene and the oral care kits for 3,500 children in the underprivileged areas.

From the raised amount of last year were organized 11 workshops of oral hygiene, for six months, these being supported by the specialists in dentistry, social workers and companies specialized in informal education programs for children. Thanks to these classes, the children have learned the basic rules of oral hygiene and realized the importance of a healthy smile.

In 2016, Orbit intends to involve a greater number of consumers in the campaign, to support the dental hygiene of over 5,000 children in Romania. Thus, all the consumers who purchase Orbit during the period October 10 to December 4, 2016 will be involved in the campaign that will give the children’s healthy smiles. The consumers will contribute at raising the necessary funds for the development of the oral hygiene education programs for children from disadvantaged backgrounds, needed for the proposed actions. The activities will begin in April 2017 and will consist of oral hygiene workshops organized by SOS Satele Copiilor Romania and supported by specialists in the dental and social care, but also dental care kits and dental examination.

“We are pleased that we will continue the partnership that started in 2015 with Mars Romania, because we have the chance to bring more smiles to the children. The last year campaign had important results for us and for the children that we take care. The little ones enjoyed the presence of the specialists, of the received gifts and in a didactic way, through play, we managed to teach them how important the oral hygiene for their health is. We look forward to a new session of activities to make more children happy, this action being a good exercise to increase the self-confidence” , said Carmen Bruma, Fundraising Department Manager and SOS Satele Copiilor Romania Head of Communication.

The purpose of the campaign is the awareness of oral care among the Romanians, both children and adults. The worrying statistics about the oral hygiene of the Romanians have caused the continuation of the program and the involving of many resources. Each bought pack of gum is the proof of better qualities of steps that help to keep the teeth clean and healthy: regular dental check, brushing the teeth, cleaning them and chewing a sugarless gum after meals or snacks.

About Mars

Mars, Incorporated is a private company, owned by a family, with a history of over 100 years and the holder of some of the most beloved brands in the world. It is a company with lines of business very diverse as Petcare, Chocolate, Wrigley, Food, Drinks and Symbioscience, which includes brands of reference globally as PEDIGREE, Whiskas, Royal Canin, M & M’S, SNICKERS, MARS, EXTRA, ORBIT, UNCLE BEN’S, FLAVIA, CocoaVia and more. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, USA with an annual turnover of 33 billion USD, Mars, Inc. holds operations in 74 countries with more than 75,000 associates who are united and guided by the Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Reciprocity, Efficiency and Freedom – which go beyond the geographical barriers, linguistic, cultural and generation.

About SOS Satele Copiilor Romania

SOS Satele Copiilor Romania (SOS Children’s Villages) Association was founded in 1990. The Association is implementing three programs nationally in Bucharest, Sibiu and Bacau offering family care (SOS Villages), counseling (Family Strengthening Programmes) and educational services ( day center, Camp, Educational Projects).Now, over 1,000 children are benefiting of the SOS Satele Copillor Romania support and over 15,000 children have interacted with one of the SOS programs. More information about the SOS Satele Copiilor Romania projects and the support way can be found on the Facebook SOS Satele Copillor Romania’s page.