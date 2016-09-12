The Original Blues Brothers Band’s concert changes its date!

The event will take place one week earlier

The Original Blues Brothers Band’s fans who do not want to miss the chance to be present at the concert in Bucharest must change their plans for Tuesday, October 11, 2016.

Although the event had to take place on October 18 at the Palace Hall, the band’s official representatives announced last minute changes on the entire European tournament.

Therefore, the promoter of the event in Bucharest obtained their approval for the concert of The Original Blues Brothers Band to be held one week earlier, more exactly on October 11, at Palace Hall, starting at 8.00 pm.

Tickets purchased until this moment will be valid, keeping the position towards the stage, their change not being necessary.

The Spectaculis Cultural Association, the promoters of the event, stated: “We hope this change of date will not cause major problems for the persons who have already bought their tickets and we apologize for the potential inconvenience. However, we are satisfied that the vent in Bucharest wasn’t included in the list of the suspended performances within the European tournament and we are glad that we have obtained the approval for the concert to be held for the Romanian audience, one week earlier. We are sure that on October 11, as many as possible live music lovers will be present at the Palace Hall, to enjoy a magnificent evening on the rhythm of the quality blues music.”